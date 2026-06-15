Cannabix Technologies Announces Deployment of Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) with Major Industrial Operator in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices for workplace safety and law enforcement, is pleased to announce deployment of its Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) products with a major industrial company operating in the heavy materials sector with significant workforce and operational footprint in Québec. The MBT is being utilized to support workplace safety programs, including post-incident and reasonable-cause testing protocols (see Figure 1). The delivery was completed through Montreal based Alco Prevention Canada.

This deployment reflects growing interest for breath-based THC testing solutions in heavy industry, where employers require timely and defensible indicators of recent cannabis use for safety-critical environments. Industrial operators, regulators, and insurers are increasingly seeking technologies that better align with real-time impairment risk and workplace decision-making.

Stéphane Maurais, General Manager, Alco Prevention Canada, stated, "We are extremely proud to partner with Cannabix to advance this innovative technology in the Canadian market. As organizations increasingly seek objective, non-invasive solutions to detect recent cannabis use. The Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test represents a significant advancement in workplace and public safety. At Alco Prevention Canada, our mission has remained unchanged for more than 37 years: to provide practical prevention tools that help save lives, reduce risk, and promote safer workplaces, roads, and communities."

Workplace Testing Clinics Face Growing Need for Recent-Use THC Assessment

Industrial workplaces, particularly in sectors such as cement production, construction materials and manufacturing, present inherently higher safety risks. Employers in these sectors must balance evolving cannabis policies with strict safety, compliance, and liability requirements.

Traditional testing methods, including urine and oral fluid testing, can detect cannabis exposure long after “recent use” effects of THC have subsided. This extended duration creates challenges for industrial employers when making time-sensitive safety decisions which can increase the risk of disputes.

As a result, industrial organizations are seeking testing solutions that:

- Provide insight into recent cannabis use relevant to safety-sensitive roles

- Support post-incident and reasonable-cause investigations

- Reduce ambiguity associated with historical cannabis exposure

- Enhance defensibility of workplace testing policies and outcomes

Legacy urine and oral fluid tests can detect cannabis exposure days or weeks after use, making it difficult to provide results that meaningfully correlates with recent use. This gap creates operational, legal, and reputational risks for clinics when test results are challenged by employers, employees, unions, or legal counsel.

The Cannabix MBT offers employers a new non-invasive test to complement existing drug testing programs. Breath-based THC testing provides several advantages including:

Short detection window aligned with recent cannabis use

aligned with recent cannabis use Non-invasive collection , improving subject compliance and experience with breath testing

, improving subject compliance and experience with breath testing Objective, lab-confirmed results using gold-standard LC-MS analysis

using gold-standard LC-MS analysis Reduced exposure to legal challenges associated with historical positives

By integrating breath-based testing into their programs, industrial employers can enhance safety protocols while reducing uncertainty.





Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies for use in laboratory-based analysis

Strategic and Investor-Focused Outlook

Cannabix believes breath-based THC testing can become a valuable tool across industrial sectors, particularly for deterrence, incident response, and fitness-for-duty applications. Continued deployments with major operators are expected to support broader adoption.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6757ec9-7a60-44f8-a6c1-9ae54974d694