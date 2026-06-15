Game Starts! 2026 World Cup Frenzy: ALL IN THE GLORY





HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football is defined by its beautiful, thrilling unpredictability—where a single brilliant move can turn an underdog into a legend. The Crypto market thrives on that exact same adrenaline. The fast pace, the high stakes, the relentless pursuit of victory. This year, CoinEx is bridging the thrill of the pitch with the excitement of the charts. We are officially kicking off our theme: ALL IN THE GLORY!

Claim Your Glory: The 30,000 USDT Arena Awaits

CoinEx is transforming the trading floor into an elite arena. Get ready for the ultimate showdown: ALL IN THE GLORY: Join the Futures PNL Ranking & Share 15,000 USDT. We have put a massive 30,000 USDT prize pool on the line for the Futures PNL Amount Ranking Tournament. This is your moment to prove your trading prowess. Fight for the profit, step up for the ultimate prize.

The event starts on June 15 until July 2. Don’t miss out!

100 USDT Newcomer Bonus





For newcomers, we’ve got you covered. Sign up and unlock your 100 USDT Newcomer Exclusive Reward. Whether it's through your first deposit, spot trading, or futures market, we are giving you the extra capital to build your portfolio.

Unveiling the Legend: THE BELIEVER

To celebrate this memorable moment, CoinEx is dropping an exclusive, limited-edition 2026 World Cup Jersey collection. These aren't just jerseys; they are badges of honor. Here is a sneak peek at the crown jewel of the collection: THE BELIEVER.





Crafted in a sleek black and gold colorway, THE BELIEVER represents the ultimate trader's mindset. It’s for those who see opportunity in the chaos, who trust their strategy when the market gets volatile, and who never back down from a challenge. Will you be one of the few to claim it?

Your Arena, Your Moment

The 2026 World Cup is a celebration of passion and triumph. With CoinEx’s #ALLINTHEGLORY campaign, you are the MVP. Whether you are here to claim the 100 USDT Newcomer Reward, fight for your share of the 30,000 USDT futures prize pool, or claim the legendary THE BELIEVER black-and-gold jersey, your path to glory starts right now. Step onto the pitch, trust your strategy, and go all in.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1488e0a8-a563-4fa3-a39b-d123fc019383

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6d19bed-4dfc-43a1-8550-b0609305e301

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3903253f-6086-4c30-93e1-c17260a2ea2c