AI is changing what is possible in the $10 trillion food industry. Anterra Capital is backing what comes next.

Boston, Massachusetts and Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food and agriculture has been through a noisy capital cycle. A lot of money chased capital-intensive stories that attempted to rebuild the food system from scratch. Anterra Capital’s view is simpler and more practical. The food system is too large and too entrenched to be replaced, but it can be transformed from within, particularly by companies operating at deep leverage points that can scale on existing industry infrastructure, on economics that make sense from day one.

The close

Fund III's first close, at $100 million against a target of $200 million, marks an important milestone for Anterra. The firm was built on the conviction that the tools that had already transformed other industries — life science tools that reshaped human health, and software that rewired sectors from logistics to financial services — would eventually transition to, and transform, food and agriculture.

“The firm has now successfully navigated two capital cycles in food and agriculture,” said Maarten Goossens, Partner at Anterra Capital. “Each one rewarded the same discipline: backing companies that deliver real returns for their customers and to their investors. What's different this time is that the real-world industries we operate in — large, complex and historically resistant to change — are now ready to be rewired, and the tools to do it have arrived.”

Why Fund III, why now

Food and agriculture remains the largest industry on the planet, roughly $10 trillion in size, employing around 1.3 billion people, nearly 40% of the world's workforce. It is also where a set of structural forces is converging — margin volatility, food security, climate and water constraints, tightening regulation, and health outcomes increasingly tied to what the system produces — each one a reason the old way of operating no longer holds.

Those same forces drew a wave of capital chasing the change they promised. Global investment in food and agriculture technology surged to a historical peak of nearly $52 billion in 2021 before falling back to roughly $16 billion — 2016 levels. Much of that generalist capital backed ambitious, capital-intensive bets that failed to scale: indoor vertical farms, plant-based processed meat alternatives and 10-minute grocery delivery. Anterra took a different approach — backing science-backed companies built on real unit economics and designed to scale through existing industry channels. That retreat of capital from hype back to fundamentals is precisely what now opens the door for disciplined specialists.

And now there is AI — the defining technology shift of our era, and its impact runs deepest in the industries the last generation of software never reached: those which still run on manual workflows, fragmented data and analogue infrastructure. None is larger than food and agriculture. Two engines are now firing at once: vertical AI, the fastest-growing category in enterprise technology with investment tripling in a single year, is finally digitizing how these industries operate; in biology, AI is compressing R&D timelines, shrinking teams and slashing the capital needed to reach a first commercial milestone — unlocking a generation of opportunities that were previously out of reach for venture capital. The capital cycle has cleared the noise. And Anterra has spent twelve years building the knowledge and relationships to deploy into both.

Track record

Anterra's investment thesis has been consistent across two funds — and with valuations reset and AI now changing the economics of building in both software and biology, the moment has finally arrived to deploy it at scale.

Anterra’s first two funds have produced top tier returns and multiple exits, including one of the largest exits ever in early-stage veterinary medicine, a Nasdaq IPO, and several other acquisitions by industry leading strategics across the value chain.

Company-building is a core part of how Anterra operates, deployed where the firm identifies white space the market has not filled. Its first company creation, Enko Chem, is discovering & developing next-generation crop protection chemistry through rational design to replace old, ineffective and unsafe products such as glyphosate, and partnering with key industry leaders, including Syngenta and Bayer Crop Science. Invetx, founded in 2018 and built by the firm from the ground up, applied proven biological approaches from human medicine to veterinary medicine and was acquired by Dechra Pharmaceuticals for over half a billion dollars within 6 years of inception.

Investor base

Anterra's investor base spans institutional investors, food system operators and industry innovators across North America, Europe and APAC. It includes the world's largest food and agriculture bank, one of the largest life sciences investors globally, a leading Asian sovereign wealth fund, and the world's largest animal health company — institutions that understand both the scale of the opportunity and what it takes to capture it. Alongside them sit operators who between them farm more than 13 million acres and include leaders of some of the world's largest CPG, bakery, produce logistics and food retail businesses.

“The vote of confidence from our investor base is what gives this close its weight,” said Adam Anders, Partner at Anterra Capital. “The combination of leading global asset managers, the institutions that know our sector backwards and the operators who farm millions of acres all backing the same thesis is an unrivalled force supporting the Anterra portfolio”.

What’s next

Fund III has already backed Anchr, an AI-native platform modernizing the back office of food distribution — a trillion-dollar industry still running largely on paper — alongside a16z Speedrun. The fund's second investment is Animerra, a veterinary biologics company founded and built by Anterra, applying proven biological approaches to our sector and advancing its science with a lean team at a pace that would not have been possible five years ago.

"We've spent twelve years and two funds proving you can build category-defining companies in food and agriculture — and generate real returns doing it," said Brett Wong, Partner at Anterra Capital. "What's changed is that the world has finally caught up to that thesis. The technology is here, the valuations make sense, and the founders building in this sector are the best we've ever seen. This is the most exciting moment in our firm's history, and Fund III is how we intend to make the most of it."

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About Anterra Capital

Anterra Capital is a specialist venture firm investing in food and agriculture, with offices in Amsterdam and Boston. Founded in 2013, the firm manages over $500 million across three funds. Anterra invests in and builds companies that apply life-science and software innovations to food and agriculture. www.anterracapital.com