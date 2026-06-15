Wix Partners with Microsoft 365 Copilot to Bring Website Creation into the Flow of Work

Users can now generate Wix Harmony websites directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot without context switching

NEW YORK - Wix (Nasdaq: WIX) Wix today announced its collaboration with Microsoft to bring Wix Harmony website creation into Microsoft 365 Copilot. Anyone can now create and access Wix Harmony directly via Copilot's generally available support for the Open AI Apps SDK, meeting users where they’re already working. The integration also gives access to the entire Wix ecosystem to enable entrepreneurs and businesses to not only launch a digital presence but also manage business logic and analyze performance directly within the Microsoft 365 interface, turning a chat window into a powerful engine for growth.

Within Microsoft 365 Copilot, users can simply describe the website they want via voice or text, detailing their business, goals and brand style. Then a complete, production-ready Wix Harmony website will be generated on Wix's enterprise-grade infrastructure, with built-in capabilities for commerce, scheduling, payments, SEO and GEO, accessibility, performance, security, and more. Users can then continue the workflow in the same conversation to add relevant business capabilities, analyze performance and implement changes through natural language.

“Wix Harmony enables anyone to optimize their digital experience and turn ideas into reality,” said Shahar Talmi, GM of Developer Platform at Wix. “With this collaboration, users can now also build within Microsoft 365 Copilot, eliminating the need to jump between tools. As creation moves into chat-based interfaces, Wix Harmony ensures that building a professional website is as simple and intuitive as asking for it in the platform you’re already on.”

"Bringing the Wix Harmony website creation experience into Microsoft 365 Copilot reflects where work is headed,” said Bryan Goode, CVP of Business Applications and Agents at Microsoft. "Through an interactive, chat‑based experience, teams can design, build, and manage sites directly in the flow of their work. Our goal is to make it easy to create and move work forward while reducing toggling and context switching as much as possible.”

To begin, connect the Wix app, then simply prompt “@Wix” in the chat. The website can be accessed and managed directly from Microsoft 365 Copilot or through the Wix Business Manager. Users can manage inventory, get analytics, update product pricing, manage their bookings, and more.

The Wix app is available to Microsoft 365 Copilot users in supported markets.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

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Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com





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