Momentive Software Deepens Channel Commitment with New Partner Ecosystem and Key Hire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the launch of an expanded Channel and Partner program under the leadership of Stephen Koury, Vice President of Channels and Partnerships. The move represents a significant investment in building a partner infrastructure designed to drive deeper client outcomes, broader market reach, and repeatable growth across the industry.

The new program reflects a strategic shift toward fully integrated co-sell and services-led partnerships, with an emphasis on domain specialization, joint go-to-market planning, and mutual accountability. Partners are being equipped to lead client conversations with business outcomes front and center, helping nonprofits and associations transform engagement data into decision intelligence through the company’s AI-powered platform, MomentiveIQ.

“The best partner ecosystems are built on shared outcomes,” said Koury. “When partners are shaping the problem alongside you and helping clients see the possibilities before a solution is even on the table, that’s where real, durable growth comes from. Mission-driven organizations have always been rich in purpose. Our goal is to make them just as rich in insight, with partners at the center of that work.”

Key elements of the expanded program include:

Co-sell framework : Structured joint pipeline creation and account planning between Momentive's sales teams and top-tier partners to increase win rates and accelerate deal cycles.

: Structured joint pipeline creation and account planning between Momentive's sales teams and top-tier partners to increase win rates and accelerate deal cycles. Services-led partner motion : Enabling partners to bundle implementation, integration, and advisory services alongside Momentive solutions to increase deal size and long-term client value.

: Enabling partners to bundle implementation, integration, and advisory services alongside Momentive solutions to increase deal size and long-term client value. Vertical specialization : Purpose-built plays for the nonprofit and association sectors, including expanded focus on Cobalt within the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem and MIP accounting software.

: Purpose-built plays for the nonprofit and association sectors, including expanded focus on Cobalt within the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem and MIP accounting software. Partner enablement and accountability : Clear certification pathways, pipeline expectations, and co-investment in partner success, establishing a two-way growth model built on transparency and measurable results.

: Clear certification pathways, pipeline expectations, and co-investment in partner success, establishing a two-way growth model built on transparency and measurable results. Lifecycle ownership: Opportunities for partners to extend their role post-sale through managed services, continuous optimization, and insights-as-a-service offerings.



"Channel growth is one of Momentive's top strategic priorities, and bringing Stephen on board is a direct reflection of how seriously we're investing in this," said Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer, Momentive Software. "The opportunity in front of us — particularly within the nonprofit and association sectors — is enormous, and we have exactly the right leader to build a program that creates genuine value for our clients and partners."

Koury brings deep expertise in building and scaling high-impact partner programs across enterprise software and SaaS, with a consistent focus on partner-driven revenue, ecosystem expansion, and replicable go-to-market motions. He is known for building co-selling frameworks, driving services-led partner strategies, and creating enablement and accountability models that produce measurable outcomes for partners and end customers alike.

As Momentive continues to grow its partner network, the company is actively seeking systems integrators, strategic consultants, and technology firms that share a commitment to serving mission-driven organizations. Partners interested in exploring the program are encouraged to visit the Momentive partner page and complete the referral form.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com