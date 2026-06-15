First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Tips to Protect Against Financial Exploitation

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), First Federal Savings Bank is joining The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) to raise awareness of elder financial abuse and share resources that help protect older Americans from exploitation.

According to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), financial institutions reported more than $27 billion in suspected elder financial exploitation over a recent one-year period. However, the true scale of elder financial exploitation may be even higher with only 1 in 44 cases of financial abuse reported.

“As a community bank, we build long-standing relationships with our customers, which often allows us to serve as a first line of defense against elder financial exploitation,” said Gabbie Wilson, AVP, Marketing Coordinator at First Federal Savings Bank. “Whether it’s identifying irregular account activity or educating customers on common scams, we’re committed to helping seniors maintain control over their finances.”

First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA offer the following tips to help prevent elder financial abuse:

Safeguard financial documents . Secure checkbooks, account information, bank statements, and legal documents in a locked, secure location or safe deposit box.

. Secure checkbooks, account information, bank statements, and legal documents in a locked, secure location or safe deposit box. Monitor accounts regularly . Review financial statements and credit reports frequently for signs of unauthorized or unusual transactions.

. Review financial statements and credit reports frequently for signs of unauthorized or unusual transactions. Be cautious with personal information . Never share bank account numbers, PINs, or Social Security numbers with unsolicited callers, emails, or texts.

. Never share bank account numbers, PINs, or Social Security numbers with unsolicited callers, emails, or texts. Establish trusted financial caregivers . Work with your banker and attorney to assign a power of attorney or other trusted contacts to assist with financial management, if necessary.

. Work with your banker and attorney to assign a power of attorney or other trusted contacts to assist with financial management, if necessary. Leverage your community banker’s expertise for fraud education, financial planning assistance, and resources to help identify and avoid scams.

for fraud education, financial planning assistance, and resources to help identify and avoid scams. Report suspected abuse immediately. Contact your bank, adult protective services, or law enforcement if you suspect financial exploitation.





World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed annually on June 15, was established by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and recognized by the United Nations to raise global awareness and encourage action to combat elder abuse. To learn more about elder financial abuse and prevention strategies, contact First Federal Savings Bank’s Deposit Operations team at (812) 492-8200 or visit icba.org/eldercare.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.