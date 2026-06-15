ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies and MonitAir® Announce Collaboration to Enhance Connected Care for Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (“ProSomnus”), pioneer of Smart Sleep Medicine™, and MonitAir, LLC (“MonitAir”), the premier digital health and tele-monitoring platform for sleep medicine, today announced a collaboration to support connected, longitudinal and personalized care for patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

Through this collaboration, healthcare providers who prescribe a ProSomnus RPMO₂ OSA Device will be able to view, organize, and remotely monitor patient data within the MonitAir platform. The integration is intended to facilitate clinical visibility into patient status over multiple nights and to support coordination of care across clinical workflows.

The FDA Class II cleared ProSomnus RPMO₂ OSA Device incorporates a pulse oximeter embedded into the buccal mucosal region of a maxillary dental overlay, intended to measure, display, store, and transmit oxygen saturation and pulse rate. The device is designed for continuous data collection during use in clinical and home settings. The RPMO₂ OSA Device has been validated against arterial oxygen saturation in controlled conditions, demonstrating accuracy across clinically relevant oxygenation ranges. (Snow et al., 2025).

MonitAir’s FDA-registered, HIPAA-compliant platform integrates remote physiologic monitoring (RPM), remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), and chronic care management (CCM) capabilities into a unified workflow. The platform aggregates data from connected devices and provides tools for data visualization, compliance tracking, and communication, supporting clinicians in managing patients with sleep-related and respiratory conditions.

Enabling Personalized Care Through Integrated Monitoring

The collaboration is intended to support personalized approaches to the management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea by collecting, monitoring and displaying longitudinal physiologic data. Guidance from professional organizations, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the American Medical Association (AMA) , as well as evolving Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) policies, recognizes remote monitoring services as a mechanism to support ongoing management of chronic conditions through data collection, documentation, and structured patient engagement.

Within these frameworks, remote monitoring services (including RPM and RTM) may support:

Longitudinal monitoring of patient status, including variability across nights and treatment periods.

Structured documentation of remotely collected data.

Patient engagement and communication through supported digital tools.

Care coordination across stakeholders.





Executive Commentary

"Effectively managing Obstructive Sleep Apnea requires continuous, actionable insights, not just a single snapshot in time," said Edward Mezerhane, MD, Chief Executive Officer of MonitAir, LLC. "By integrating the high-fidelity data from the ProSomnus RPMO₂ OSA Device directly into MonitAir's comprehensive monitoring platform, we are giving clinicians the longitudinal visibility they need. This partnership bridges the critical gap between the patient's home use and the provider's clinical decision-making, empowering practices to optimize therapy, track compliance seamlessly, and deliver a higher standard of personalized care."

“Despite well-documented health, quality of life, and economic consequences, OSA remains undertreated due to fundamental limitations in how the condition is measured and managed—including night-to-night variability, reliance on frequency-based metrics that may not fully reflect health risk, and limited connectivity between patients and providers. Our collaboration with MonitAir is designed to address these limitations in OSA care by enabling longitudinal remote monitoring of physiologic data generated by the ProSomnus RPMO₂ OSA Device—supporting a more connected, data-driven, and personalized approach to care and helping expand access to treatment,” said Len Liptak, Chief Executive Officer of ProSomnus Sleep Technologies.

Enabling Longitudinal Monitoring of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

OSA is a chronic condition with variability in physiologic parameters across nights and over time. The ability to collect and review physiologic data longitudinally may support a more comprehensive understanding of the patient.

By integrating an intraoral pulse oximeter with a remote monitoring platform, the ProSomnus–MonitAir collaboration is designed to support ongoing data collection, review, and coordination.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus is the pioneer and global leader in Smart Sleep Medicine™, delivering precision, non-CPAP Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), with integrated multi-night physiologic monitoring enabled by its RPMO₂ platform. A serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, OSA is linked to life-threatening comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

By integrating precision-engineered intraoral medical devices with advanced Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and data-driven diagnostics, ProSomnus is redefining the standard of care. Our platform is designed to provide continuous, nightly clinical insights that ensure superior adherence and validated patient outcomes. Non-invasive and patient-preferred, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated exceptional efficacy and safety across a rigorous and growing body of clinical evidence. ProSomnus precision devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, and TRICARE, representing over 200 million covered lives globally. To learn more or find a provider near you, visit www.ProSomnus.com .

About MonitAir, LLC

MonitAir is a digital health company focused on transforming sleep medicine and respiratory care through remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. Its HIPAA-compliant, FDA-registered platform enables healthcare providers to track and manage patients with chronic conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) using real-time data from connected medical devices. By combining remote monitoring, analytics, compliance tracking, and integrated communication tools into a single, interoperable system, MonitAir helps clinicians improve patient outcomes, streamline complex workflows, and support value-based care models while reducing overall healthcare costs. For more information, please visit www.MonitAirHealth.com .

Media Contacts

Heather Whalen

HWhalen@ProSomnus.com

Aron Bobrowski

Media@MonitAirHealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bbf31bd-9b9f-4b4c-b1ac-69b5b1cbcab3