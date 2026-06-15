Hirsch and Unibeam Strengthen Protection Against Phishing with SecureSIM™ Solution

WILMINGTON, Del., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unibeam, the pioneer in SIM-based authentication, today announced the availability of SecureSIM™, a Hirsch authentication solution powered by Unibeam technology that leverages device and SIM-bound identity to strengthen enterprise security against phishing and other escalating identity threats.

SecureSIM™ is the latest extension of Hirsch’s identity security portfolio, joining its existing MFA solutions SecureKey™, backed by FIDO hardware keys, and SecurePass™, driven by credentials. Now, organizations have greater flexibility to implement authentication solutions that align with their unique risk profile and operational needs without compromising usability or cost efficiency.

Escalating Identity Threats Demand Stronger Authentication

Identity-based attacks such as credential theft, phishing campaigns, and deepfake scams continue to accelerate in 2026, and AI is making them more sophisticated and easily scalable. With over 80% of breaches now involving compromised or stolen identities, hardware-based authentication that anchors identity verification to a protected cryptographic element has emerged as the strongest defense.

“Organizations are facing a flood of identity attacks that are faster, more advanced, and increasingly automated,” said Louis Modell, Global GM and Vice President, Identity Readers, Americas at Hirsch. “SecureSIM™ powered by Unibeam gives our customers another powerful tool to counter today’s threats through hardware-backed security, without adding friction or operational burden. Together with SecureKey™ and SecurePass™, it reinforces Hirsch’s commitment to flexible, reliable authentication that meets organizations’ varying needs.”

Resilient, Hardware‑Backed Security Without Overhead

To protect against modern identity threats, SecureSIM™ powered by Unibeam delivers enterprise-grade authentication using the secure hardware within SIM cards. The globally designed solution operates independently of regional limitations or carrier dependencies to ensure consistent, reliable authentication across any location.

Other key benefits of SecureSIM™ include:

Stronger authentication: By locally and cryptographically binding the secure element to the user’s device, SecureSIM™ avoids common MFA weaknesses such as OTP interception, providing a more resilient authentication factor without relying on user behavior.



By locally and cryptographically binding the secure element to the user’s device, SecureSIM™ avoids common MFA weaknesses such as OTP interception, providing a more resilient authentication factor without relying on user behavior. Eliminated hardware overhead: With no physical tokens to purchase, ship, manage, or replace, SecureSIM™ removes the operational burden of inventory and lifecycle management, making it especially well-suited for distributed and fast-scaling organizations.



With no physical tokens to purchase, ship, manage, or replace, SecureSIM™ removes the operational burden of inventory and lifecycle management, making it especially well-suited for distributed and fast-scaling organizations. Simple deployment and user experience: Provisioning is remote and immediate because SecureSIM™ does not involve an app or additional device, and minimal user training is required. The solution integrates with employees’ phones, significantly minimizing adoption friction.



Provisioning is remote and immediate because SecureSIM™ does not involve an app or additional device, and minimal user training is required. The solution integrates with employees’ phones, significantly minimizing adoption friction. Cost efficiency without compromise: By eliminating hardware, logistics, and support overhead, SecureSIM™ can lower operational costs while maintaining strong security. Customers who prefer physical separation or offline use cases still have the option of SecureKey™ or SecurePass™ as well.





“Hirsch is a long-standing leader in global security, and we’re proud to collaborate with a company that shares our passion for practical, high-assurance identity protection,” said Ran Ben-David, CEO and Founder of Unibeam. “By combining Hirsch’s identity ecosystem with our SIM-based authentication technology, we’re enabling organizations to adopt strong, hardware-rooted verification in a way that’s simple, scalable, and ready for today’s threat landscape.”

See SecureSIM™ at Identiverse 2026

Hirsch will be demonstrating SecureSIM™ powered by Unibeam at Identiverse 2026, taking place June 15–18 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Hirsch at Booth #823 to see how SecureSIM™ integrates into its broader identity security portfolio.

For more information about Unibeam’s SIM-based authentication technology, visit https://unibeam.info/.

About Unibeam

Unibeam is a technology company pioneering SIM-based authentication. Its deterministic authentication technology binds SIM, eSIM, and iSIM identifiers to the mobile device, enabling code and app-free user verification. Unibeam’s patented solution is already integrated with mobile operators and financial institutions worldwide. Learn more at unibeam.com.

About Hirsch

Hirsch is a global leader in high-security access control, video intelligence, perimeter protection, and identity authentication solutions. With over 44 years of expertise, Hirsch delivers unified, brilliantly simple platforms that empower organizations to secure critical assets, streamline operations, and achieve compliance in mission-critical environments. Learn more at hirschsecure.com.

Contact Information:

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Unibeam's PR Agency

Unibeam@rlyl.com