Highwire Names Kelly Losko Chief Financial Officer as Agency Enters Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry, today announced the appointment of Kelly Losko, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Losko brings more than two decades of financial leadership across the advertising and communications industry and joins at a moment of significant commercial momentum for the firm.





The hire marks a deliberate investment in the financial infrastructure needed to support Highwire's next chapter following a major acquisition, expanded sector capabilities, and a growing roster of market-shaping clients.

"Kelly brings the financial expertise and agency fluency we need as we scale," said Michael O'Brien, CEO of Highwire. "She understands how integrated marketing and communications businesses operate from the inside out: how talent, clients, and growth interact. That experience is rare, and it matters here."

A Finance Leader Built for Agency Growth

Losko's career has been defined by financial leadership inside complex, creative organizations. She served as Global CFO at Forsman & Bodenfors New York and as CFO, North America at OLIVER Agency, in addition to senior finance roles at GroupM and mcgarrybowen, where she spent nearly a decade as both Divisional Controller and Managing Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. She holds a CPA and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

"Highwire is building something differentiated in the market with deep sector expertise, senior-level engagement, expansive digital capabilities, and an AI foundation that lets it operate with speed and scale," said Losko. "The growth story here is compelling, and I'm joining to help build the financial foundation that a fast-moving, industry leader requires."

The firm's focus on complex, regulated, innovation-driven sectors, including B2B technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, professional services, and energy, puts it at the center of the markets where the most consequential decisions get made. The combination of sector depth, integrated digital capabilities, senior talent, and AI-forward infrastructure is designed to give clients strategic counsel and execution operating at the same level.

A Year Defined by Momentum

Losko joins as Highwire completes one of the most active growth periods in the agency's history.

In January 2026, Highwire acquired The Bliss Group , a leading communications firm with deep expertise in financial services, professional services, and the business of health and life sciences. The combined firm brings together more than 250 professionals across North America and six sector practices: B2B Technology, Cybersecurity, Health, Financial Services, Professional Services, and Energy.

The firm also launched Highwire Health , a unified healthcare marketing and communications practice spanning life sciences, health technology, and the business of health.

Earlier this year, Highwire launched AcroAI , its proprietary agentic AI platform, built to give clients a faster, more data-informed path from insight to influence. Developed in partnership with Highwire's internal innovation team, AcroAI is designed to run across the agency's full workflow: from audience and media intelligence to content development and performance tracking. The platform gives Highwire's teams a consistent, AI-powered operating layer that compresses the time between raw insight and client-ready strategy. For clients, that translates to faster turnaround, sharper targeting, and communications programs that are grounded in data at every stage. AcroAI is now active across Highwire's sector practices and represents the firm's commitment to building infrastructure that makes senior judgment more precise, not just more efficient.

"Highwire is once again at an inflection point where the speed, scale, and opportunity have all increased,” said Carol Carrubba, Co-founder and President of Highwire. “Our expanded team is uniquely suited to this moment. The innovation in our services and AI-powered delivery is unmatched. Kelly brings the vision and the rigor required to match that ambition today and in the future.”

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry. With more than 250 professionals across six sector practices (B2B Technology, Cybersecurity, Health, Financial Services, Professional Services, and Energy), Highwire helps market-shaping organizations navigate complexity, build credibility, and drive measurable growth. Backed by senior talent, an AI-forward technology stack, and hard-earned industry judgment, Highwire connects reputation, demand, and media to catalyze influence at the speed the market demands. Learn more at teamhighwire.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b48626-7eeb-44bf-9155-096f66289fa2