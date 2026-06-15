Octaura Launches Insights Platform in Beta, Expanding Its Data and Intelligence Offering for the Leveraged Loan Market

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octaura, an electronic trading, data and analytics platform for syndicated loans and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), today announced the beta launch of the Octaura Insights Platform, the flagship experience of its newly introduced Octaura Insights business. The platform delivers a clearer, more consolidated view of market activity by bringing together proprietary pricing and liquidity data, market intelligence, news and interactive analytics in one customizable environment.

The Octaura Insights business is comprised of two core components: the Octaura Insights Platform, launching in beta today, and a growing suite of proprietary Data Feeds, including Octaura Liquidity Metrics (OLM), intraday loan pricing Octaura Price X (OPX), and end of day loan pricing Octaura Price (OP). Together, these offerings give market participants flexibility in how they access Octaura’s intelligence—either through the interactive platform or via direct data delivery into their own systems and workflows.

The Insights Platform addresses a long-standing challenge in the leveraged loan market: fragmented, static and often delayed data. Market participants frequently rely on multiple vendors and end-of-day sources to evaluate pricing, liquidity and market trends, making it difficult to act with confidence in fast-moving conditions. By aggregating live trading activity and market intelligence into a single interface, the Insights Platform enables users to monitor intraday dynamics, assess relative value and identify developing liquidity in real time.

At the core of the platform are Octaura’s data feeds, derived from live trading activity, dealer run data and market interactions across Octaura. These feeds power intraday pricing context, liquidity signals and market trackers that are surfaced throughout the platform via configurable, widget-based views aligned to trading workflows.

“Octaura Insights represents a major expansion of how we serve the leveraged loan market,” said Brian Bejile, CEO and Co-Founder of Octaura. “We’ve taken our unique position in the market and access to a live loan market to create a new intelligence ecosystem that supports faster and more informed decision-making throughout the trade lifecycle.”

Designed around how loan investors and trading desks operate day-to-day, the platform offers market-level views of trends, sector performance and volatility, alongside loan-level insights such as pricing history, liquidity profiles and dealer run context. Users can customize and share views across teams, promoting consistency and alignment across investment and trading workflows. Curated market news, including LevFin Insights and Octaura-generated intelligence, are embedded directly into the platform experience.

“With Octaura Insights, we’re building a modern intelligence layer that starts in leveraged loans but is designed to scale across asset classes and workflows, reflecting how participants actually trade, analyze risk and manage portfolios,” said Vitaliy Kozak, Chief Product Officer & Head of Insights at Octaura. “The Insights Platform is the first step in that journey, evolving into a highly personalized solution for a broad range of market participants—not just loan secondary traders.”

“Timely, transparent data is essential in today’s leveraged loan market,” said Alex Naboicheck, Head of US Leveraged Loan Trading at Bank of America. “By bringing real-time insight into a single, integrated view, market participants can track intraday dynamics, assess relative value and identify emerging liquidity with greater speed and confidence.”

“Octaura’s Insights Platform brings a level of transparency into secondary trading market activity that has historically been difficult to access in a timely, centralized way,” said Jeremy Hyatt, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Vibrant Capital Partners. “As a longstanding, active participant in the CLO market, having real-time visibility into liquidity, pricing dynamics and trading activity can help to produce faster, more informed investment decisions.”

Qualified market participants can request access to the Octaura Insights Platform beta version at www.octaura.com/insights-platform.

About Octaura

Octaura is catalyzing a new era in the leveraged loan and CLO markets by delivering purpose-built and intuitive platforms that cut through market opacity, connect participants and eliminate friction, so trades happen fast and seamlessly. Powered by a unique intelligence engine, Octaura merges live, proprietary data with deep market expertise and world-class tech, enabling participants to see the loan and CLO markets like never before – live and in color. Learn more at octaura.com.

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