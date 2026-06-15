She and Success Business Magazine Launch Inaugural Business Awards Celebrating Canada’s Women Entrepreneurs, Founders, and Leaders

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- She and Success Business Magazine is proud to announce the inaugural launch of the She and Success Business Awards—Canada's pioneering national recognition program. Powered by She and Success Business Magazine, the Awards are dedicated to celebrating the outstanding contributions of women entrepreneurs, founders, executives, creators, and community leaders transforming the landscape of Canadian business.

Nominations are open now at sheandsuccessawards.ca and close on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at midnight EST. The Awards span ten categories designed to honour excellence at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey. An expert panel of Canadian judges will evaluate every nomination based on transparent criteria including impact, innovation, leadership, and community contribution.

Finalists will be announced ahead of the inaugural She and Success Awards virtual gala in August 2026, giving women entrepreneurs from coast to coast the opportunity to be recognised and celebrated, wherever they are in Canada.

The Awards are proudly supported by Purolator, the exclusive shipping and logistics partner of She and Success Business Magazine.

Key Dates

• Nominations Open: Now

• Nominations Close: Monday, June 30, 2026, at midnight EST

• Judging & Verification: July, 2026

• Finalists Announced: August, 2026

• Inaugural Virtual Gala: September, 2026

Eligibility & How to Nominate

Any woman entrepreneur, founder, executive, creator, or community leader working in Canada is eligible. Nominations are open nationwide and self-nominations are warmly encouraged. Anyone can nominate a woman leader they admire — no affiliation with the nominee is required. Visit sheandsuccessawards.ca to submit.

“The She and Success Awards exist because Canadian women entrepreneurs deserve to be celebrated on a national stage. Our readers are founders, CEOs, and leaders who are transforming the Canadian economy — and this platform is built to make sure their achievements are seen. We are proud to power this awards program through She and Success Business Magazine and to do it alongside a partner like Purolator who shares that vision.”

— SK Uddin, Publisher, She and Success Business Magazine

“The She and Success Awards are about making women visible. Women who have been building extraordinary businesses deserve to be recognized for it. Making this a national virtual gala means every woman, in every province, can be part of this moment. I am incredibly proud to organize this program and to stand alongside these remarkable leaders.”

— Kripa Anand, Co-Founder & Organizer, She and Success Business Awards

"We’re proud to support the inaugural She and Success Awards, including the Businesswoman of the Year category, which recognizes entrepreneurs whose achievements inspire and empower the next generation of women in business. This milestone reflects the importance of women’s leadership and aligns with the work we’re doing at Purolator to advance mentorship, leadership development and opportunities that help women succeed and lead."

— Janine O’Flanagan, Senior Director Marketing, Purolator Inc.

Founding Partner & Sponsorship Opportunities

She and Success welcome Founding Partners who share its vision of empowering Canadian women entrepreneurs. A sponsorship deck is available for download at sheandsuccessawards.ca. Organizations interested in Awards category naming rights, the Gala Presenting Sponsor package, or magazine partnerships are invited to contact the She and Success team directly.

About She and Success Business Magazine

She and Success Business Magazine is a sister publication of CanadianSME Small Business Magazine published under Cmarkerting Inc., leveraging the expertise, credibility, and national platform of CanadianSME to deliver high-impact content and recognition programs specifically for women entrepreneurs across Canada. The platform delivers high-impact content, expert insights, and a national community hub for women at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey. The She and Success Awards are powered by She and Success Business Magazine, with Purolator as the exclusive shipping and logistics partner.

Media Contact

Kripa Anand

Co-Founder & Organizer — She and Success Business Awards

kripa@canadiansme.ca

+1 (437) 829-7116

sheandsuccess.ca | sheandsuccessawards.ca

Cmarketing Inc, 6345 Dixie Rd, Unit 202, Mississauga, ON L5T 1M9

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