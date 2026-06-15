iHerb CEO named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Pacific Southwest Award Winner

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb CEO Emun Zabihi was named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Pacific Southwest Award winner. Zabihi was selected among nearly 1,000 program participants that included 592 finalists across 17 regions competing for the title.

Since becoming CEO in 2021, Zabihi has led iHerb through a period of significant international expansion and innovation. Today, iHerb serves millions of customers worldwide through a sophisticated global eCommerce and fulfillment network built on product authenticity, transparency and customer trust. Under Zabihi's leadership, the company has strengthened its position as a global wellness eCommerce platform dedicated to helping consumers access high-quality health and wellness products wherever they live.

“This recognition is a testament to the remarkable team members who bring our mission to life every day,” said Zabihi. “As consumer demand for health and wellness continues to grow globally, we remain focused on innovation, customer trust and delivering exceptional experiences that help people live healthy lives.”

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a Pacific Southwest award winner, Zabihi will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

About iHerb, LLC

iHerb is one of the world's largest eCommerce retailers specializing in health and wellness, delivering products from approximately 2,000 brands to over 15 million active customers across 180 countries. Supported by a global workforce of nearly 2,000 team members, iHerb combines global scale with a deeply localized experience, offering service in 36 languages, over 80 currencies, and more than 40 local payment methods. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network spans nine climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f38e01-d020-42d8-8a40-76c68932ad8c