BVI Expands Commitment to Ophthalmic Education with New Experience Hub in Europe

New facility expands opportunities for hands-on learning, professional development, and clinical collaboration.

BVI plans to expand the Hub's educational offerings through structured programs covering cataract surgery, glaucoma and vitreoretinal procedures, premium intraocular lenses, and practice development.

SANT CUGAT, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ophthalmology becomes increasingly specialized and technology-driven, demand for practical surgical education continues to grow. To support that need, BVI today announced the opening of the BVI Experience Hub, a dedicated facility designed to support ophthalmic training, professional development, and clinical collaboration for surgeons and clinical teams from Europe and around the world.

Located within BVI Iberia's offices in Sant Cugat, Spain, the Experience Hub brings together hands-on wetlab facilities, a dedicated auditorium, breakout rooms for group learning, and a realistic mockup operating theater for workflow optimization studies, usability testing, and showcasing innovative ophthalmic technologies. The facility is designed to support a range of educational activities, including surgical training programs, lectures, workshops, advisory board meetings, and collaborative learning initiatives.

The opening reflects a broader trend across healthcare toward continuous professional education and practical skills development as new technologies, techniques, and treatment options continue to shape clinical and surgical practice.

The Experience Hub is fully equipped with phaco and dual-function Virtuoso systems, LEOS ECP/endoscopy technology, surgical microscopes, and diagnostic equipment to support realistic cataract and vitreoretinal training. The facility will also serve as a physical extension of BVI's growing education ecosystem, complementing digital learning resources with hands-on practice and peer-to-peer interaction.

"The Experience Hub is an important milestone for BVI and the first facility of its kind for our company," said Andy Chang, Chief Commercial Officer of BVI. "It reflects our commitment to supporting surgeons, customers, and teams around the world through education, collaboration, and practical learning. The Hub creates a place where technology, expertise, and partnership come together, bringing clinicians and industry together to exchange knowledge, develop skills, and ultimately help improve vision for patients worldwide."

As part of its long-term vision, BVI plans to expand the Hub's educational offerings through structured programs and courses led by globally recognized ophthalmic surgeons. The facility is also designed to support collaboration with academia, residency programs, and selected ophthalmic industry partners.

"As surgical technologies continue to evolve, education plays an increasingly important role in helping clinicians evaluate, adopt, and refine new techniques," said Mikhail Boukhny, Chief Technology Officer of BVI. "The Experience Hub creates opportunities not only for practical learning and collaboration, but also for meaningful engagement between surgeons and our teams. By bringing education, discussion, product evaluation, and hands-on experience together in one environment, we can better understand user needs, gather valuable feedback, and support the development of technologies that address real-world clinical challenges."

BVI expects 2026 to serve as a foundational year for the facility, focused on internal readiness, faculty development, and select external educational programs as the company establishes the framework for a long-term training ecosystem.

About BVI

BVI® is a leading innovator in eye health, with a long-standing legacy of shaping ophthalmic care through advanced technology. Building on nearly nine decades of expertise, from foundational surgical instruments to premium intraocular lenses and next-generation platforms, BVI partners closely with surgeons to deliver technology designed to support surgical performance and patient care. Serving surgical teams in more than 90 countries, BVI is committed to improving vision for patients worldwide.

To learn more about BVI and its mission to advance the future of vision, visit https://www.bvimedical.com

Press Contact

David Chavez

Global Communications Lead

dchavez@bvimedical.com

+1 (857) 869 8706