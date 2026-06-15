NanoXplore and Techmer PM Launch Revolutionary GrapheneBlack xGnP™ Masterbatch for High-Performance Plastic Films

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Company”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) and Techmer PM today announced the commercial launch of a GrapheneBlack xGnP™ Masterbatch, a new graphene-enhanced solution designed for high performance plastic film applications. The product has demonstrated more than 70% improvement in mechanical strength and may enable thickness reduction of up to 20% while fully maintaining tensile, tear, and puncture performance.

This graphene-enhanced solution also has the potential to significantly increase the amount of recycled content that can be incorporated into film formulations without sacrificing performance, a critical advancement for packaging manufacturers navigating tightening sustainability mandates and circular economy targets.

The jointly developed product is the result of a powerful collaboration combining NanoXplore’s proprietary high-surface-area xGnP™ graphene technology with Techmer PM’s deep films application expertise, world-class compounding capabilities, and broad customer network.

A key enabler of this performance is Techmer PM’s advanced dispersion technology, Techsperse™, which ensures optimal graphene distribution for consistent and repeatable improvements. This capability, combined with Techmer’s rigorous manufacturing standards, delivers exceptional lot-to-lot consistency customers can rely on at commercial scale.

To further support customer development, Techmer PM also offers in-house film production capabilities, including a 5-layer blown film line that supports small-scale sampling and real-world process validation. This allows customers to collaborate directly with Techmer PM and NanoXplore to rapidly iterate formulations, evaluate performance in multilayer structures, and accelerate the overall design and commercialization process.

NanoXplore filed a provisional patent in May 2026, and the companies will officially unveil the new co-developed product line at the AMI Flexible Packaging Innovation and Recycling Conference in Milwaukee on June 24–25, 2026.

Executive Commentary

Craig Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Techmer PM:

“Our partnership with NanoXplore helped us bring a high-value graphene-based solution to market that directly addresses some of our customers’ most pressing performance and sustainability challenges, while also driving meaningful cost savings. It’s a strong example of our commitment to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions that enable our customers' success.”

Rocco Marinaccio, President and CEO, NanoXplore:

“The combination of NanoXplore’s new xGnP™ graphene technology and Techmer’s application development and compounding capabilities produced a genuine breakthrough for our joint customers — one that neither company could have achieved alone. We are excited to build on the synergy that drove this success and expand our collaboration with Techmer into new application areas.”

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates several North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014.

Please visit www.techmerpm.com

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective graphene, with 4,000 metric tons of annual production capacity in Montreal, Canada. The Company manufactures and supplies high volume graphene powders and provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. The company holds global regulatory approval for unlimited sales volumes of graphene in North America and serves as the lead REACH registrant for graphene in both the EU and the United Kingdom — providing customers with an unmatched combination of scale, quality assurance, and regulatory certainty. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo

Chief Financial Officer

pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: +1 438 476 1973

Jill Warren

Marketing Communications Manager

jwarren@techmerpm.com

Tel: +1 865 457 6700