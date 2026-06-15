Entrata Launches New AI Capabilities to Automate Leasing, Unify Communications and Surface Resident Insights

LEHI, Utah, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata ®, a leading operating system for the multifamily industry, today announced new platform capabilities that advance its vision for Autonomous Property Management® by extending agentic workflows deeper into leasing and resident operations.

Built inside OXP Studio, Autonomous Lease Progression is designed to help property teams automate one of the most operationally intensive parts of the resident journey: moving prospects from initial inquiry to a fully executed lease. Coordinated AI agents operate on contextual data inside Entrata to progress a lead based on application status, screening progress, document completion, and lease execution milestones.

Through Entrata’s platform, AI agents can:

Re-engage stalled prospects

Identify missing or incorrect documentation

Communicate screening updates

Follow up on pending lease signatures

Route unresolved exceptions to on-site teams through OXP task routing





Most standalone leasing automation tools drop off after a tour is scheduled. Autonomous Lease Progression keeps working through application, screening, and signature, routing exceptions to on-site teams when human judgement is needed. By automating these operational workflows, leasing teams can focus their time on the human side of leasing an apartment rather than coordinating systems and steps.

“The future of property management isn’t about adding more tools or more dashboards,” said Catherine Wong, COO and CPO at Entrata. “It’s about building systems that can understand what’s happening operationally and help move work forward, giving teams more time to focus on residents and prospects. Autonomous Lease Progression is addressing one of the most disjointed and critical workflows to make leasing automated and contextual, end-to-end.”

Unifying Leasing and Operations Communications

To support the conversations that move leasing and operational work forward, Entrata is also introducing OXP Communications , a shared team inbox designed to simplify how teams manage conversations across leasing and operations.

Leasing and operations teams often work across separate inboxes, communication channels, agent-driven conversations, and handoffs, creating unnecessary context switching and unclear ownership. OXP Communications brings SMS and email together into a shared workspace where teams can see the full conversation history across human and agent-led interactions, triage ownership, and respond without switching between systems.

Turning Resident Feedback Into Actionable Insight

Entrata also expanded the same operational intelligence approach to resident experience with Resident Pulse , a new Homebody capability that turns real-time resident sentiment into action.

Understanding resident sentiment often requires operators to piece together resident feedback and individual interactions across multiple channels. Resident Pulse turns that feedback into a continuous, portfolio-wide read on resident sentiment, with sentiment analysis, keyword trends, satisfaction scoring, and AI-powered recommendations.

With that view, operators can spot service gaps before they affect renewals and act on recommendations tailored to each property. Currently in beta, Resident Pulse will initially roll out to select Homebody customers.

Advancing Autonomous Property Management

Taken together, these capabilities help multifamily teams move prospects from inquiry to signed lease faster, manage prospect and resident conversations in one place, and surface resident issues before they affect renewals. Each is another step toward Autonomous Property Management, with more of the work that powers multifamily communities handled inside the OS, so teams can focus on the people and decisions that matter most.

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at www.entrata.com .