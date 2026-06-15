Liftoff for 2X Exposure to SpaceX as Direxion Launches LOFF

New York, New York, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direxion, a leading provider of ETFs for tactical traders, today announced the launch of the Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull 2X ETF (LOFF). LOFF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX) (“SpaceX”).

LOFF launches one day after SpaceX started trading on June 12, 2026, in the largest initial public offering in market history. LOFF’s debut extends Direxion’s position as the largest issuer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S., anchored by the largest Tesla single-stock ETF on the market, the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL).

"Few companies have been followed as closely as SpaceX," said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer of Direxion. "With LOFF, active traders can act on that conviction from the start of public trading. Similar to TSLL, this is the tactical exposure our single-stock toolkit is built to deliver."

Fund Summary:

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $79.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the fund involves a high degree of risk. SPCX recently commenced its initial public offering and may experience heightened volatility. The Fund’s ability to achieve its daily leveraged investment objective depends, in part, on the availability of swaps, options, and other financial instruments that provide exposure to SpaceX. These instruments may be limited, illiquid, costly, or unavailable, particularly at the time of or shortly after SpaceX’s or during periods of significant volatility or market demand. Exchange position limits, margin requirements, counterparty risk limits, limited public float, limited trading history, or other market, regulatory, or operational constraints may also restrict the Fund’s ability to obtain or maintain its desired 2X exposure. As a result, the Fund may be unable to achieve exposure equal to 200% of the daily performance of SPCX, may be unable to rebalance effectively, or may be required to hold more cash or use less efficient instruments. These constraints may increase costs significantly and thereby increase tracking error, cause the Fund to return substantially less than 200% of the daily performance of SPCX, or prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. Additionally, shares of the Fund trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. may experience larger bid-ask spreads and increased premium/discounts, especially on SpaceX’s IPO date as well as the days following the IPO.

The gain or loss that an investor experiences is very likely to be different than the Fund’s stated investment objective due to intra-day investment risk. On the IPO date and the period following the IPO, investors should expect significant volatility in Share price and heightened risk of the Fund’s return being substantially less than 200% the daily performance of SPCX because of the risks stated above. An investor can lose the full principal value of his/her investment in the Fund within a single day if SPCX loses more than 50% in one day.

Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, this leveraged single-stock ETF tracks the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock’s performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in SPCX.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with a Fund concentrating its investments in a particular security, industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The Fund's investments in derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other investments, including imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility and lack of availability. As a result, the value of an investment in the Fund may change quickly and without warning. Risks of the Fund include Recent IPO and Derivatives Capacity Constraints Risk, Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Correlation Risk, Market Risk, Non-Affiliation Risk, SpaceX Investing Risk, Security Volatility Risk, Concentration Risk, Cash Transaction Risk, , and risks specific to the communication services sector, the space and space exploration industry, the aerospace and defense industry, as well as exposure to artificial intelligence. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.





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