CETY Partnership With Sagacity Yields Success in Design and Manufacture of Advanced ORC Components, Significantly Reducing System Costs and Strengthening Supply Chain Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (“CETY” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CETY), a clean energy technology company focused on sustainable energy and waste-to-value solutions, today announced the successful implementation of its advanced ORC component manufacturing initiative, which should substantially reduce production costs and improve supply chain efficiency for the Clean Cycle II (“CCII”) heat recovery systems.

Following the previously announced strategic manufacturing collaboration initiated in 2025, CETY has now successfully supported the initial production of key ORC system components through manufacturing partner, Sagacity. The objectives of this collaboration include improved sourcing speed, manufacturing responsiveness, and production economics for the Company’s magnetic bearing Organic Rankine Cycle (“ORC”) systems, which capture waste heat from sources such as engines and factories and turn it into clean power.

The Company reports that the new manufacturing structure should begin delivering measurable operational benefits, including substantially lower component costs, improved production scalability, greater application flexibility, and a more stable and responsive supply chain capable of supporting rapidly increasing global demand.

These developments are expected to improve the affordability and commercial competitiveness of CETY’s ORC waste heat recovery systems across a broad range of industrial applications, including biomass, industrial manufacturing, waste heat recovery, data centers, distributed power generation, and oil and gas operations.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, commented, “The successful transition into production marks an important operational achievement for CETY. We have established a faster, more cost-efficient manufacturing framework that significantly improves our ability to scale deployment of our ORC systems globally. Lower manufacturing costs and improved sourcing efficiency strengthen our competitive position and support broader adoption of waste heat-to-power technologies.”

CETY believes the enhanced manufacturing capabilities and strengthened supply chain infrastructure will support faster project execution, lower prices with improved margins, and greater flexibility in addressing growing customer demand for energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions.

The Company’s magnetic bearing ORC technology converts industrial waste heat into usable electricity without combustion, enabling customers to improve operational efficiency while reducing energy waste and emissions. As industries worldwide continue to prioritize energy efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability, CETY believes its improved manufacturing platform and lower-cost ORC deployment capabilities position the Company for expanded commercial opportunities both domestically and internationally.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About Vermont Renewable Gas

Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC is a developer of renewable energy infrastructure focused on converting underutilized organic resources into sustainable power solutions. The Company is committed to advancing projects that meet stringent environmental standards while supporting local economies and energy resilience.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.