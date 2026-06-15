DDPAI Unveils Prime Sale on 4K Dash Cams in 2026





LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI, a global innovator in smart in-car imaging, announces exclusive Amazon Prime Sale on its advanced 4K dash cams. From June 23 to 26, customers can shop these exclusive savings on the [DDPAI Amazon Store] and [DDPAI.COM]. Each channel will feature a distinct product lineup, with exclusive early access launching on the official online store starting June 16.

DDPAI 4K Dash Cam Recommendations for Prime Sale 2026

DDPAI Z90 Master - Ultimate Triple-Vision Flagship

The flagship Z90 Master is DDPAI's advanced triple-channel system for fleet, family, and rideshare security, pioneering the πLink technology to sync 4K front, 4K rear, and 3K cabin recording. Powered by Dual Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensors and RealCube tuning, it delivers unmatched clarity alongside AI-enhanced, infrared cabin tracking. For foolproof reliability, it includes D²save 2.0 dual-storage (64GB built-in eMMC + up to 512GB microSD), while supporting 24/7 parking protection via an optional hardwire kit.





DDPAI Z60 Master - Next-Gen Speed & Stealth Design

The Z60 Master brings the same multi-channel protection to the series' best-value tier. While retaining a powerful 4K Sony IMX678 sensor with NightVIS 2.0 in the front camera, it achieves breakthroughs in both design and connectivity—featuring an ultra-compact body that tucks invisibly behind the mirror, and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.4 for near-instantaneous app downloads. Perfect for everyday drivers who want flagship features without the flagship price.

Both Master models feature built-in GPS, voice control, and ADAS alerts, backed by a premium supercapacitor built to endure harsh climates from -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F). To explore these multi-channel flagships and unlock exclusive Prime Sale savings, visit our campaign page.





Amazon Prime Sale on DDPAI 4K Dash Cams

For Amazon shoppers looking for 4K dash cams, DDPAI offers several options categorized by channel configurations during the promotion:

Triple-Channel

The premium Z90 Pro focuses on maximum imaging clarity, configured as a triple-channel system with a flagship Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 front sensor, a 3K cabin camera, and a 2K rear camera for comprehensive safety.

The Z60 supports 4K+2K+1080P recording through modular πLink expansion. It integrates low-power AOV parking monitoring and a personalized πOS interface that showcases dynamic SR 2.0 driving effects, custom themes, and animations.

Dual-Channel

The Z50 Pro delivers essential 4K front and 1080P rear recording with 30% storage savings via AI.265 encoding and an SR 2.0 driving data display, offering a stable and balanced dual-channel solution.

For budget-conscious users, the N5 Dual pairs a 4K HDR front camera with a 1080P rear camera in a compact, easy-install design and AI motion detection for everyday driving needs.

Prime Sale Pricing on DDPAI.com (June 16 - 26)

Z90 Master Series — Save up to $140 off

3-Channel: $469 (reg. $509)



Optional Add-ons:

4G Module: +$30 ($499 total)

($499 total) Hardwire Kit: +$10 ($479 total)

2-Channel: $389

Optional Add-ons:

4G Module: +$70 ($459 total)

($459 total) Hardwire Kit: +$10 ($399 total)

Z60 Master Series — Save up to $170

3-Channel: $269 (reg. $369)

Optional Add-ons:

4G Module: +$60 ($329 total)

($329 total) Hardwire Kit: +$10 ($279 total)

2-Channel: $189

Optional Add-ons:

4G Module: +$70 ($259 total)

($259 total) Hardwire Kit: +$10 ($199 total)

Entry-Level Deal: The budget-friendly MINI Pro 2K is also on sale for an unbeatable promotional price of just $49 (reg. $59.99).

Note: Early access on DDPAI.com starts June 16, featuring an extra 10% sitewide discount applied on top of all promotional prices listed above. All offers are available while supplies last.

Prime Sale Pricing On Amazon (June 23–26):

DDPAI N5 Dual 2026: $79.99 (20% off $99.99)

DDPAI Z90 Pro: $178.49 (15% off $209.99)

DDPAI Z50 Pro: $80.74 (15% off $94.99)

DDPAI Z60: $76.49 (15% off $89.99)

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, DDPAI is a global innovator in smart driving and in-car imaging. Guided by the philosophy "Keep Changing, Imagine Beyond," DDPAI is committed to continuously driving advancements in key technologies like NightVIS 2.0, D²Save, πLink, and IPS, while steadily expanding its product range across dash cams, mirror cams, and riding cameras to protect every journey.

Learn more here.

Contact: marketing@ddpai.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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