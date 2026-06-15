SailPoint Announces Intent to Acquire Entro to Accelerate and Enhance Agentic Fabric and Secure the Future of AI-Driven Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced its intent to acquire Tel Aviv-based Entro, a pioneer in non-human identity (NHI) and credentials security. Upon completion, this acquisition will mark a strategic expansion and acceleration of the recently launched SailPoint Agentic Fabric, advancing SailPoint's vision to secure the modern enterprise with adaptive identity security across the entire digital ecosystem.

As organizations rapidly deploy autonomous AI agents, complex cloud architectures, and programmatic workflows, today's modern security demands are no longer defined by traditional perimeters. Instead, they are governed by who or what is accessing data, when, why, and under what conditions. By integrating Entro’s specialized capabilities to directly address the unique challenges of the AI era, SailPoint expects to further expand how customers easily identify, govern, and protect these high-risk assets from a single, unified platform.



Mark McClain, CEO and Founder of SailPoint commented:

"The recent launch of our Agentic Fabric established a new paradigm for securing autonomous AI agents and non-human identities at scale, including native discovery, governance and protection. By bringing Entro’s powerful and complimentary technology into our SailPoint platform, we will be giving our customers an even bigger advantage: frictionless, complete visibility into every non-human identity and—crucially—the context and credentials they use to access critical corporate data."

Itzik Alvas, Co-Founder and CEO of Entro said:

"We built Entro with a clear mission: to secure the modern cloud by discovering and protecting the sheer volume of credentials and non-human identities powering it. As enterprises embrace more automation and agentic workloads, this massive identity layer is only becoming more critical to protect. We are excited to integrate our deep, seamless discovery and lineage mapping engine into SailPoint's comprehensive identity security framework and Agentic Fabric. I believe that together, our combined non-human and AI capabilities will supercharge SailPoint's proven ability to secure every identity, human and non-human, across the global enterprise landscape."

Accelerating SailPoint Agentic Fabric with Entro

Upon closing, Entro will provide additive and highly complementary technology features that SailPoint plans to integrate with Agentic Fabric, including:

Unrivaled discovery & credentials coverage: Entro provides frictionless, agentless visibility into the specific tools, APIs, and credentials that AI agents and machine identities use to execute tasks. This will expand SailPoint’s reach with out-of-the-box coverage for more than 1,000+ NHI/agent types and the discovery of over 1,200 credential types (including secrets and keys, tokens, and certificates) across 70+ critical enterprise sources—including cloud environments, developer tools, CI/CD pipelines, and SaaS/collaboration environments. By exposing the tools agents use to complete work, SailPoint will further enforce even deeper, policy-driven governance over agent workflows and their active operational boundaries.





Entro provides frictionless, agentless visibility into the specific tools, APIs, and credentials that AI agents and machine identities use to execute tasks. This will expand SailPoint’s reach with out-of-the-box coverage for more than 1,000+ NHI/agent types and the discovery of over 1,200 credential types (including secrets and keys, tokens, and certificates) across 70+ critical enterprise sources—including cloud environments, developer tools, CI/CD pipelines, and SaaS/collaboration environments. By exposing the tools agents use to complete work, SailPoint will further enforce even deeper, policy-driven governance over agent workflows and their active operational boundaries. Deep context & human ownership attribution: Discovering identities is only the first step; they must be tied back to human identities for accountability. Complementing SailPoint’s native identity intelligence, Entro enriches discovered data with metadata to map exact relationships, permissions, usage, and "blast radius." This deep lineage mapping allows organizations to tie complex, non-human identities back to their human owners. Combined with SailPoint’s enterprise-grade access certification and lifecycle governance, customers will be able to drive automated, closed-loop remediation and enforce zero-standing privileges.





Discovering identities is only the first step; they must be tied back to human identities for accountability. Complementing SailPoint’s native identity intelligence, Entro enriches discovered data with metadata to map exact relationships, permissions, usage, and "blast radius." This deep lineage mapping allows organizations to tie complex, non-human identities back to their human owners. Combined with SailPoint’s enterprise-grade access certification and lifecycle governance, customers will be able to drive automated, closed-loop remediation and enforce zero-standing privileges. Real-time detection & active protection: Once registered and governed, non-human identities must be protected in real time. With proprietary Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR™) capabilities, SailPoint customers will be able to continuously monitor AI agents and machine identities for behavioral anomalies in real time, allowing organizations to expose over-privileged access, enforce least privilege, and automate threat mitigation at machine speed.





These capabilities directly address the top security, privacy, and compliance risks that IT and business leaders face when deploying AI agents. After the deal closes, SailPoint customers will enjoy an even broader level of visibility, ownership attribution, and control—transforming identity from a static compliance measure into a dynamic, real-time enabler of their enterprise success.

With the addition of Entro, SailPoint will continue to distance itself from legacy approaches by offering true end-to-end adaptive identity security.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2027.

To learn more about how SailPoint is defining the future of identity security for the AI era, visit the SailPoint Agentic Fabric Homepage.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to SailPoint’s expectations regarding its intent to acquire Entro. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “plan to,” “intend to,” “believe,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for SailPoint’s products that are not currently available remain at SailPoint’s sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis, may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, and could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to deepen our relationships with existing customers; the growth in the market for identity security solutions; our ability to maintain successful relationships with each of our partners; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the increasing complexity of our operations; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader and innovator; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy; our ability to successfully introduce, use, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with our solutions; breaches in our security, cyber attacks, or other cyber risks; interruptions, outages, or other disruptions affecting the delivery of our SaaS solution or any of the third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations, or customer needs, requirements, or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures, or disruptions in our platform or solutions; and the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275 shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com