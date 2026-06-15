RHR Unveils Brand Refresh to Address New Era of Complexity in Leadership

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHR, a leadership consulting firm serving global clients for over 80 years, today announced a brand refresh designed to elevate its position in working with leaders on the realities they face in an increasingly complex business environment. The next evolution of RHR is to guide organizations as they navigate one of the most challenging business landscapes as a result of shifting workplace expectations, geopolitical tensions, technology disruptions, and more.

Today’s leaders face a multitude of emerging challenges and competing priorities. Leaders need to think long term, drive performance, and create clarity for their organization. At the same time, leaders cannot separate people and performance, vision and values, or intuition and analysis. Great leaders bring these priorities together in ways that strengthen both, transforming tension into advantage. RHR’s brand refresh builds on its many years of dedicated client service to support CEOs, board members, executives, business teams, and HR professionals in meeting this moment.

“The world is evolving in ways that mean leaders are facing more dynamic tensions than ever. Leadership is not about simple answers, but about working through complexity to create lasting impact,” said Jessica Bigazzi Foster, CEO of RHR. “This next evolution of RHR’s brand allows us to bring our best work into clearer focus, helping leaders see complexity as a catalyst for opportunity. Our clients trust us to help them operate in moments that require judgment, nuance, and a deep understanding of people and performance. We’re excited to continue our mission to unlock the true potential of leadership.”

RHR’s leadership consulting services span strategic talent solutions including succession planning, assessment and benchmarking, coaching and development, team effectiveness, and CEO and board advisory. The firm has worked alongside leaders from a variety of sectors, serving organizations that range in size from hypergrowth startups to the world’s largest global multinationals. RHR’s brand refresh will further highlight its meaningful work across these categories, while bringing the firm’s values, perspectives, and purpose into clearer focus.

To learn more about RHR and its offerings for organizations, visit www.rhrinternational.com.

About RHR

For over 80 years, RHR has been a globally respected leadership consulting firm composed of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping founders, board members, executives, business teams, and HR professionals master the art and science of leadership. RHR’s solutions use the combined power of psychology, business expertise, and the newest technologies to build robust leadership succession pipelines through world-class assessments and coaching/development programs. RHR believes leadership is a crucial force for good in the world, and our mission is to unlock the potential in every leader.