Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos has borrowed EUR 18.1 million and secured financing for the redemption of the Redeemed Bonds

Announcement to the holders of bonds with ISIN LT0000405938 (the Redeemed Bonds) (redeeming issue):

The investment company UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI), managed by Lords LB Asset Management, announces that it has borrowed EUR 18.1 million through its subsidiary company (the Loan), thereby securing financing for the redemption of the Redeemed Bonds.

The Loan amount will be credited to AEI’s bank account by 18 June 2026. Accordingly, the redemption price of the Redeemed Bonds will also be paid by 18 June 2026. As provided for in the Prospectus of the Redeemed Bonds, a delay of up to five business days in the crediting of funds does not constitute an Event of Default.

Interest on the Redeemed Bonds will accrue until (but excluding) the date on which the redemption price of the Redeemed Bonds is paid.

Announcement to the holders of bonds with ISIN LT0000137804 (the New Bonds) (new issue):

On 11 June 2026, AEI completed a public bond offering organised by UAB FMĮ Orion Securities, during which it placed a EUR 2.35 million issue of Series 1, Tranche 1 bonds bearing a 9% yield under the Company’s EUR 25 million unsecured fixed-rate bond programme, the base prospectus of which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 May 2026 (the New Bonds).

The proceeds from the New Bonds issue will be used to refinance the Redeemed Bonds (ISIN LT0000405938).

The proceeds from the New Bonds will be held in a Nasdaq CSD account until the date on which the redemption price of the Redeemed Bonds is paid and may be used solely for the redemption of the Redeemed Bonds.

Given that the Loan will be used for the redemption of the Redeemed Bonds, the Issuer’s borrowing does not affect compliance with the Leverage Ratio financial covenant.

The New Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Baltic Bond List no later than 30 days after their issuance.

Additional Information on the Newly Issued Bonds

Issuer name UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos Issuer short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000137804 Nominal value of one bond EUR 1,000 Total aggregate nominal value of the Bonds EUR 2,350,000 Issue date 15 June 2026 Maturity date 15 July 2027

Additional information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

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