Syntiant Powers Artist Included's AI Music Platform Behind Reimagined Boy George Recording of ‘Karma Chameleon’

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions from sensors to software, today announced the company is providing the underlying AI technology used by Artist Included, including the newly unveiled recording of Culture Club's “Karma Chameleon” featuring Boy George.

Artist Included is debuting its inaugural AI re-recording of “ Karma Chameleon ,” distributed via BMG, along with a limited-edition vinyl release at Generation Records in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Its technology platform is designed to help artists create new artist-owned recordings while participating in the future value generated from their work.

"Syntiant is proud to provide the technology that helps power Artist Included's artist-approved approach to AI," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. "The collaboration behind the reimagined recording of 'Karma Chameleon' featuring Boy George demonstrates what's possible when artists remain at the center of the creative process. With transparency, consent and participation, AI can help preserve musical legacies while creating new opportunities for artists and rights holders to connect with audiences in meaningful ways."

Syntiant’s music-focused AI technology leverages advanced machine learning and audio processing to separate, restore, enhance and support artist-recorded vocal performances with significant clarity, while preserving the recognizable qualities of the original performances. Its AI-powered audio de-mixing technology can isolate individual vocal and instrumental tracks from legacy recordings, while its voice restoration capabilities analyze and model the unique tonal characteristics, timbre and expressive qualities of an artist’s voice from earlier eras. By combining these technologies with high-performance AI processing, Syntiant enables the preservation, enhancement and creative reimagining of musical recordings, supporting new listening experiences that remain true to the original sound and artistic intent.

“Our goal was to build technology that supports the artist rather than replaces them," said Kristyn Jones, engineering director at Syntiant. "The artist's newly recorded performance remains the foundation of the process. The AI helps capture the tonal qualities listeners recognize while preserving the phrasing, emotion and creative intent that only the artist can provide. That distinction is critical to creating experiences that feel authentic and artist-approved."

The reimagined recording is based on a newly performed studio vocal by Boy George. AI was used to support elements of the final production process but did not replace the artist. “Karma Chameleon” featuring Boy George is available now via BMG and participating digital music platforms worldwide. Additional information, streaming access and updates on Artist Included can be found at https://artist-included.com/ .

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is a leader in physical AI, delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With more than 100 million purpose-built Neural Decision ProcessorsTM and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

About Artist Included



Artist Included is an artist-first music and technology company focused on ethical voice AI, creator ownership, and artist-approved music innovation. Founded by entrepreneur Paul “PK” Kemsley and entertainment attorney and film producer, Jeremy Rosen, Artist Included’s executive team includes Chairman Robert Earl, founder of Planet Hollywood; Kurt Busch, Board Member of Artist Included, CEO & Co-Founder of Syntiant Corp; Antony Antoniou, who brings extensive capital strategy and investment experience; Rob Guthrie, a longtime record label and music publishing executive; and Patryk Strojny, a former McKinsey executive.

Contacts:



For Syntiant:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5980

For Artist Included:

Dawn Miller, Kerri Brusca, Sam LaPare

Miller PR

ArtistIncluded@Miller-pr.com