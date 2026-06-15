SUN CRUISER LAUNCHES CRUISER CADDIES TO SURPRISE-AND-DELIGHT FANS AT THE U.S. OPEN

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the Official Canned Cocktail of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally, is bringing its knack for cruising into the 19th hole to Shinnecock Hills this June with the launch of Cruiser Caddies. Just like a great caddie knows when to hand you the right club, Cruiser Caddies know when you need your next drink.

Bringing its deliciously refreshing vodka iced teas and lemonades to the U.S. Open, Cruiser Caddies are keeping the drinks flowing and good times cruising.

All championship long, Cruiser Caddies will roam the course in custom Sun Cruiser jumpsuits alongside a retro-style Sun Cruiser beverage cart. They’ll hand out tokens for complimentary Sun Cruisers for a select number of lucky 21+ fans* – redeemable at concession stands throughout the course – while also giving away golf-viewing essentials like fans, can coolers, sunscreen, hats, and more. They'll be reading the crowd, finding the right moment, and popping up at surprise locations across the course. Think of them as your personal drinking caddie for the day!

In addition to the complimentary Sun Cruisers and swag, each day of the championship, Sun Cruiser Caddies will randomly select two lucky fans for an upgrade to The 1895 Club, the U.S. Open's premier hospitality experience at Shinnecock Hills. Located overlooking the 17th hole, the climate-controlled venue features tiered seating and a covered balcony, placing guests right at the heart of the action with white-glove service throughout the day. Guests also get exclusive access to a reserved viewing area at the driving range to watch the biggest names in golf warm up, plus a photo opportunity with the iconic U.S. Open Championship Trophy. And most importantly, the Club upgrade includes an all-inclusive hospitality package where, of course, Sun Cruisers will be flowing.

“Every golfer knows the value of a great caddie, and Cruiser Caddies are here to take care of golf fans the same way,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “Our caddies are making sure fans are prepared for every moment at Shinnecock – with drinks in hand, gear to keep things cool, and everything they need to cruise through the U.S. Open.”

Sun Cruiser, the fast-growing vodka iced tea and lemonade brand, is the perfect choice for sunny days on and off the course. With real ingredients, premium vodka, and no bubbles, Sun Cruiser is deliciously refreshing and super easy-to-drink. To find Sun Cruiser near you, visit drinksuncruiser.com and follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser.

About Sun Cruiser Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV per 12 oz serving, 1 gram of sugar, and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. Sun Cruiser is the Official Ready-to-Drink Cocktail of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. For more information, please visit www.bostonbeer.com.

*In accordance with New York State law for bar spend.

Attachment