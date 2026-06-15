Bluerock TMS Launches Composer: the Scenario Planning for Complex Shippers

– New platform lets shippers simulate and optimize network plans before trucks move, with up to 20% freight utilization gains –

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new scenario-based planning module from Bluerock TMS (Bluerock) gives logistics teams the ability to simulate and model freight network scenarios, surface cost exposure and lock in optimized plans before a single shipment moves and without replacing their existing transportation management system (TMS). It acts as a decision layer on top of any execution system: run scenarios, stress-test the network, lock in the optimal plan, then push it to operations. Composer, Bluerock’s network orchestrator, is built for multi-site manufacturers, retailers managing complex distribution networks and organizations running cross-border, multi-business-unit freight or complex multi-modal flows.

Without simulation capability, shippers leave up to 20% in savings on the table through suboptimal routing and carry 10% to 20% exposure to network volatility. Composer puts scenario simulation into the weekly and seasonal planning cycle, building a live digital model of a shipper’s freight network and running it forward before decisions are made.

The need for that capability is playing out in real time. Freightwaves reported that more than 34,000 shipping routes were diverted in the first four weeks of the Strait of Hormuz disruption, with analysts describing the shift as structural rather than temporary. For shippers without a live network model, that kind of disruption means reacting after the damage is done, absorbing route surcharges and fuel cost spikes with no visibility into whether an alternative network configuration would cost less. This new network orchestrator is built to get ahead of it.

“Most transportation management systems tell you what happened or what is happening. Composer tells you what will happen if you make a specific decision, providing you insight before that decision costs you money. Shippers running complex networks have relied on gut instinct and static spreadsheets for too long and the cost of that is becoming impossible to ignore,” said Wim Mues, Vice President of Sales, Bluerock TMS.

The platform runs across three planning horizons within a single framework:

Strategic: network redesigns and alternative flow modeling years out (work that traditionally required an external consultancy)

Tactical: carrier allocation plans and seasonal scenarios can be stress-tested weeks or months ahead of execution

Operational: consolidation and routing plans built before trips enter execution systems





Bluerock customers have recorded transportation cost reductions of 3% to 8% and freight utilisation gains of 10% to 20%.

“I’ve seen many network tools in my career, but seldom one as flexible and fast as the network orchestration tool of Bluerock TMS,” Prof. Hein Fleuren, professor of operations research and two-time Franz Edelmann Award winner.

Composer is available now as an embedded Bluerock TMS module or as a standalone tool for organizations running other execution systems. Planning teams can branch their live network into a sandbox, test a hub closure, a carrier swap or a seasonal volume spike, and compare results across scenarios before committing anything to execution.

To learn more about Bluerock TMS and Composer, the new network orchestrator, visit bluerocktms.com/network-orchestration .



About Bluerock TMS

Founded in 2013, Bluerock TMS is a European technology company specializing in cloud-based transportation and logistics management solutions that simplify complex logistics processes, improve operational efficiency, and deliver visibility and control across the supply chain. Recognized by Gartner for its customer retention, market responsiveness and modular software-as-a-service architecture, Bluerock enables shippers and logistics service providers to optimize, automate and future-proof their supply chains. For more information, visit bluerocktms.com .

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