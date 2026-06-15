Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Names Eben Hewitt as Chief Technology Officer

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced the appointment of Eben Hewitt as Chief Technology Officer.

Hewitt joins Goosehead from Hyatt Corporation, where he served as Global Chief Information Officer, overseeing engineering, data and AI, infrastructure, cybersecurity, technology operations, and enterprise applications. Prior to Hyatt, he held senior technology leadership positions at Sabre Hospitality Solutions, Choice Hotels, and O'Reilly Media. Throughout his career, Hewitt has built and scaled global technology organizations and developed award-winning software products serving millions of users.

As CTO, Hewitt will lead Goosehead's technology strategy, including the expansion of AI-powered capabilities, data and analytics platforms, and the continued evolution of Digital Agent 2.0.

"The successful completion of the first phase of Digital Agent 2.0 established a powerful foundation for the future of our platform. As we enter the next phase of innovation, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate our strategic use of AI, data, and automation to further transform the personal lines industry. Eben's experience leading world-class global technology organizations and deploying AI-driven capabilities at scale will help accelerate our development of the most intelligent, efficient, and client-centric platform in the industry," said Mark Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Goosehead.

"I am excited to join Goosehead and help advance the company's technology vision," said Hewitt. "Goosehead has built an industry-leading platform and a culture of innovation. I look forward to helping advance the company's AI and technology strategy to empower agents, enhance client experiences, and support accelerated growth.”

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's AI, data, and automation initiatives; the expected impact of new executive leadership on the Company's technology strategy; and the potential to accelerate growth in the personal lines insurance industry.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the failure to successfully implement or realize the anticipated benefits of AI and automation initiatives, including reliance on third-party AI tools and data platforms; the failure to execute on the Company's technology and platform strategy; competitive developments in insurance technology and conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which the Company does business; and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Maddie Middleton

Goosehead Insurance - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: madeline.middleton@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com;

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com