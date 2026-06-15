CMI Media Group & Compas Announce Growth and Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Media Group, WPP’s specialty healthcare agency (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, global leaders in healthcare media and technology, today announced a groundbreaking expansion plan. At the core of this transformation is a pioneering vision of growth powered by the convergence of big data and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as expansion into major growth areas within life sciences. This blueprint expands the organization’s current focus on DTC and HCP media to include newly launched medical affairs, consultancy and data/technology business units.

The expansions and elevations will include:

Justin Freid stepping into the role of Group President, Media and responsible for advancing the needs of the organization’s customers and deliverables with an agency of the future mindset and vision.

stepping into the role of Group President, Media and responsible for advancing the needs of the organization’s customers and deliverables with an agency of the future mindset and vision. Oleg Korenfeld will be Group President of a new Tech & Platforms business unit focused on delivering advanced technologies and consulting services to advertisers, media partners and agencies in support of their in-house efforts to connect to their most important customers.

will be Group President of a new Tech & Platforms business unit focused on delivering advanced technologies and consulting services to advertisers, media partners and agencies in support of their in-house efforts to connect to their most important customers. Eugene Lee will be Group President of a new Specialty Communications division, with a focus on scaling high-value solutions for specialized business units such as Medical Affairs, and highly specialized ultra-rare disease marketing.

will be Group President of a new Specialty Communications division, with a focus on scaling high-value solutions for specialized business units such as Medical Affairs, and highly specialized ultra-rare disease marketing. Paul Kallukaran will serve as Chief Data & AI Officer, leading data and AI strategy. He will partner with Chief People & Transformation Officer Julie Missaggia , who will lead human-machine collaboration across the organization. Marjolein Bruurs will add operations oversight to her remit as Chief Financial & Operations Officer.

will serve as Chief Data & AI Officer, leading data and AI strategy. He will partner with Chief People & Transformation Officer , who will lead human-machine collaboration across the organization. will add operations oversight to her remit as Chief Financial & Operations Officer. Supporting this cross-organizational evolution are newly elevated Client Presidents Shannon O'Malley and Sandy Weag, partnering with the agency's client leaders to ensure the highest commitments to excellence in all deliverables.





“We have achieved record growth over the past decade by focusing on the current and future needs of our clients. This expansion is bold and will allow us to continue to stay ahead of the market and growth trajectory as the agency of the future for years to come,” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President & CEO, CMI Media Group.

"Our goal is to deliver what the market needs and demands - connected, more intelligent solutions across a broad spectrum of capabilities and customers," said Jim Woodland, CEO, Compas. "At a time of widespread industry consolidation, CMI Media Group and Compas’s expansion underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the competitive curve, preserving our market-leading position, and delivering the agency of the future today.”

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company, is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://cmimediagroup.com/careers.

About Compas

For over 35 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://compasonline.com/careers/.

Contact

Carly Kuper

610-731-5409

ckuper@cmimediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a43e6261-42fb-4e63-9d5b-304a021ccbc4