Launch 3 Telecom Secures New Lakeland Facility

New York, United States, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch 3 Telecom (“Launch 3”) today announced it has secured a new facility in Lakeland, Florida, significantly expanding its capacity to support customers with advanced logistics and distribution services.

The new Lakeland facility, located at 848 Kensinger Road Lakeland FL 33815, spans approximately 25,000 square feet, enabling Launch 3 to store, manage, and distribute a wider range of telecom, electrical, and related products. The company expects to complete its move into the facility in the next two to three months, positioning Launch 3 for its next phase of growth.

“We’ve been in wireless for a long time, but we’re now investing heavily in logistics and new product categories,” said David Zoldan, CEO of Launch 3 Telecom. “This new Lakeland facility will allow us to accommodate more inventory, streamline logistics services, and better support partners across telecom, electrical, and adjacent industries.”

Expanding Beyond Wireless into New Industries

As the traditional wireless market matures, Launch 3 is strategically pivoting into:

Logistics and 3PL services

Electrical products and complementary technologies

New distribution partnerships with manufacturers outside core wireless

The Lakeland expansion underscores Launch 3’s goal to become a go-to logistics and distribution partner for manufacturers seeking reach, reliability, and scalable fulfillment in North America.

“We’re actively seeking new partnerships, especially with manufacturers in electrical and related sectors looking for distribution and logistics support,” added Zoldan. “Our expanded footprint in Lakeland is a key step in that direction.”

Supporting Growth Through Hiring and Talent Acquisition

To support its expansion, Launch 3 is actively looking to hire high-level, senior professionals across key functions.

Focus on top-tier, leadership-level talent

Roles to support logistics, operations, business development, and strategic growth

“We’re not just expanding our physical footprint—we’re expanding our team,” Zoldan said. “We are looking for high-level, top-of-the-food-chain professionals who can help drive Launch 3’s next stage of growth.”

Qualified candidates can inquire at https://www.launch3direct.com/pages/careers.

About Launch 3 Telecom

Launch 3 Telecom is a nationwide distributor and logistics partner specializing in wireless infrastructure and electrical products and solutions. With approximately $25 million in annual revenue, the company provides materials from leading manufacturers alongside value-added services including third-party logistics (3PL), site kitting, and operational support. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Launch 3 serves the telecom, DAS, EV charging, data center, and electrical industries with reliable, scalable solutions designed to streamline project execution nationwide.

For more information about Launch 3 Telecom, users can visit https://www.launch3direct.com/.