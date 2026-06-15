EKU Earns No. 1 National Ranking for Military Friendly® Spouse Schools

Richmond, Kentucky, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climbing to the top of national rankings, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) was named the No. 1 large public university in the nation for 2026-27 Military Friendly® Spouse Schools . This comes on the heels of EKU also earning the No. 1 spot for 2026-27 Military Friendly® Schools.

“EKU’s recognition as No. 1 for Military Friendly® and Military Friendly® Spouse Schools has been decades in the making, and we’re incredibly proud to have reached this distinction,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “With our longstanding commitment to serving those who serve, it is our greatest privilege to support our military students and their families and help them succeed academically, professionally and personally.”

EKU is home to over 1,900 veterans, active duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children, as of Fall 2025. EKU’s Office of Veterans Affairs (OMVA) provides support and resources to military students and their families—from scholarships and guidance navigating VA education benefits to specialized advising, priority registration, academic credit for military training and reduced tuition opportunities.

Laura Maynard, a teacher at Model Laboratory School and the spouse of Joshua Maynard, veteran and director of Veterans Upward Bound in OMVA, has experienced firsthand EKU’s support for military-affiliated families.

“EKU has been incredibly helpful to me personally,” said Laura. “Navigating education benefits and military resources can sometimes feel confusing or overwhelming, but EKU has made the process so much easier. Every time I’ve had a question or needed guidance, someone has been there to help walk me through it step by step.”

Laura said the support and resources available through EKU have helped lessen the financial burden of pursuing higher education while also creating a welcoming environment for military families.

“It’s very meaningful to see EKU recognized nationally because it shows that the university truly values and supports military families,” said Laura. “Military spouses often face unique challenges and sacrifices alongside their service members, so it’s encouraging to know EKU is committed to helping spouses succeed.”

More than 3,200 organizations across the country participated in this year’s Military Friendly® Schools survey. Ratings were determined by a variety of factors, including thresholds for recruitment, retention, academic progress, graduation rates, career placement and support services for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.

Learn more about the services and resources available to students through EKU OMVA . To see the complete list of 2026-27 Military Friendly® Spouse Schools, visit militaryfriendly.com .

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