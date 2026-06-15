Outcome of subscription to Inbank AT1 bonds

On Friday, 5 June 2026, the subscription period for AS Inbank Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1 bonds) ended. Investors subscribed to bonds worth €8.34 million resulting in an oversubscription of 2.1 times the target volume.

As the initial volume of the issue of €4 million was oversubscribed, Inbank exercised the right to increase the volume of the issue to €8.34 million. On Monday, 8 June 2026, the Inbank’s Management and Supervisory Boards approved the final distribution of the issue, according to which 834 bonds with a nominal value of €10,000 will be distributed to a total of 33 investors.

Priit Põldoja, CEO at Inbank, comments:

“The issuance attracted strong demand from a diversified investor base comprising of family offices, private and institutional investors. We are particularly glad to see that close to half of the subscribed volume came from institutional investors, including SEB pension funds, reflecting the confidence professional investors place in Inbank.”

Endriko Võrklaev, Fund Manager at SEB, comments:

“SEB’s actively managed pension funds have invested 14.5% of their portfolios in Estonia and the Baltics, amounting to approximately €140 million. Through investments such as Inbank AT1 bonds, we direct pension saver’s capital into businesses that create long-term value and drive economic development.”

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 847,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee