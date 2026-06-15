Guggenheim Investments Launches Two Active Fixed-Income ETFs Built for Income

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, a global asset management company with more than $362 billion in total assets,¹ today announced the launch of two actively managed fixed income ETFs: Guggenheim Securitized Income ETF (NYSE: GISC) and Guggenheim Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSE: GCSH).

The new active ETFs bring Guggenheim's institutional-quality fixed-income strategies—previously available primarily to insurance companies, pension funds, and large institutions—to a broader range of advisors and individual investors through a tax-efficient2 accessible structure.

The new ETFs complement Guggenheim Investments’ existing mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and institutional vehicles. Both ETFs arrive at a moment when investors are looking for differentiated sources of income.

"Our return to the ETF market is a natural extension of Guggenheim's commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions," said Dina DiLorenzo, President and Head of Guggenheim Investments. "GISC and GCSH provide investors with access to the active fixed-income capabilities that have long been a cornerstone of our platform, while positioning us for continued growth in one of the industry's fastest-growing segments."

Each of the ETFs will be actively managed by a team of experienced portfolio managers and investment professionals who currently oversee established strategies within Guggenheim's broader fixed-income platform.

Guggenheim Securitized Income ETF (NYSE: GISC): An actively managed ETF that seeks to generate attractive income and total return across securitized debt markets, with exposure to asset-backed securities, middle market CLOs, and other structured credit sectors selected for yield potential, structural protections such as contractual cash flows and hard assets, and reduced sensitivity to the consumer credit cycle. The fund allocates at least 80% to securitized investments and derivatives.

Guggenheim Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSE: GCSH): An actively managed ETF that seeks to generate attractive income through a multi-sector approach in the short duration sector. The fund is diversified across structured and corporate credit and focuses on segments that offer relatively attractive yields while maintaining a higher-quality bias, drawing on deep credit expertise to identify opportunities that require specialized analysis.

Guggenheim active fixed-income ETFs will begin trading on June 15, 2026. For more information on Guggenheim Investments' active ETFs and full suite of investment offerings, please visit GuggenheimInvestments.com.

Learn More About Guggenheim Investments Active ETFs



About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is a global asset manager with more than $362 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Media Contact:

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Investments

917.703.6368

Gerard.Carney@guggenheiminvestments.com

Read a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the investment objective, risks, charges, expenses and the other information which should be considered carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) click here or call 800.820.0888.

Risk Considerations

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

In general, the value of a fixed-income security falls when interest rates rise and rises when interest rates fall. Longer term bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes and subject to greater volatility than those with shorter maturities. During periods of declining rates, the interest rates on floating rate securities generally reset downward and their value is unlikely to rise to the same extent as comparable fixed rate securities.

Investors in asset-backed securities, including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risks to investing in loans directly.

Investments in loans involve special types of risks, including credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate.

High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility.

The fund’s use of leverage, through borrowings or instruments such as derivatives, may cause the fund to be more volatile and riskier than if it had not been leveraged. The more a fund invests in leveraged instruments, the more the leverage will magnify any gains or losses on those investments.

Dividend and income distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate based on performance of portfolio holdings.

There can be no assurance that an ETF will achieve its investment objectives. Please refer to the individual ETF prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the fund-specific risks and considerations.

Tax treatment of ETF distributions depends on the nature of the income generated (e.g., interest income, capital gains) and the investor's individual tax circumstances. A substantial portion of returns from fixed-income ETFs typically consists of interest income, which is generally taxed as ordinary income. Guggenheim Investments does not provide tax or legal advice. Investors should consult their tax or legal advisor.

Note: Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. This communication is issued by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.