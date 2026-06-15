Industry Leaders, Universities and Global Institutions Back Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week

Laurel, MD, USA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of companies, universities and trade organizations are backing Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week, July 13-17, 2026, at Capitol Technology University. The five-day event marks the inaugural International Blockchain & Workforce Expo Conference.





Anchored by the Blockchain Bootcamp 2026, the conference aims to upskill more than 500 youth into blockchain pioneers and build a compliant, innovation-ready talent pipeline for Maryland’s growing digital asset economy.

“The organizations standing behind this conference reflect the full ecosystem required to build the workforce of tomorrow,” said Matt Rogers, Co-Founder of the Maryland Blockchain Association. “Their support is a vote of confidence in Maryland as a national leader in digital asset innovation.”

The conference is hosted at Capitol Technology University, home to Maryland’s first state-approved bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence. Academic support also comes from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, home of its Blockchain Business Accelerator, and from Morgan State University.

Industry and trade support spans several leading organizations, including The Digital Chamber and the Maryland Tech Council. Blockchain security and infrastructure firms Chainlink Labs, Hacken, Merkle Science and Constellation Network are also backing the event, alongside fintech and payments innovators including RYO Digital, ARYZE and StatePay.

Additional supporters include the North American Blockchain Association, the Virginia Blockchain Council, the Global Chamber, the Blockchain Legal Institute, Cogent Law Group, The Business of Charity, DoraHacks, Summ, CryptoMondays, BitAngels, Blockchain Wire, Real Estate Ledger and SureMark Digital..

The conference convenes a distinguished speaker lineup that includes U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, the Hon. E. David Burt, premier of Bermuda, blockchain co-inventors Dr. W. Scott Stornetta and Stuart Haber, and FedEx blockchain strategist Dale Chrystie.

Register here: https://marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference/

About the Maryland Blockchain Association

The Maryland Blockchain Association is dedicated to promoting the awareness, understanding and application of blockchain technology across Maryland. Through education, policy engagement and workforce development, the association works to position Maryland at the forefront of the digital asset economy.

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