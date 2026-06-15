Warehouse on Wheels Earns Third Consecutive EcoVadis Sustainability Badge, Achieving Highest Score to Date

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse on Wheels (WOW), the largest independent trailer-storage rental network in North America, has received the 2026 EcoVadis Sustainability Badge , the company's third straight year earning the recognition. This year's score of 51 out of 100 is the first time the company has crossed the 50-point threshold and a 34% jump from its 2023 score of 38.

"This is our fourth EcoVadis Sustainability Badge, and this consistency comes from a deliberate decision to build the systems, the tracking, and the accountability to sustain it,” said John Brooks, CEO, Warehouse on Wheels. “Crossing 50 is a real milestone, but what I’m most proud of is that we’re balanced across almost every category. That tells me this is becoming part of how we run the business, not just something we report on once a year.”

As sustainability expectations intensify across supply chains, Warehouse on Wheels has invested in building the internal systems, tracking, and documentation needed to measure and improve its environmental footprint. Since 2022, WOW has systematically expanded the sustainability practices it tracks and reports across its 37-location North American network, monitoring energy usage, formalizing labor and ethics policies, and embedding sustainability criteria into vendor and procurement decisions.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across up to 21 criteria within four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Assessments are based on company-submitted documentation and benchmarked against peers by industry, company size, and geography. Earning an EcoVadis badge indicates that a company met the required performance threshold for that assessment year.

Warehouse on Wheels is targeting a score above 60 within the next year. Sustainable Procurement is the primary focus, including creating a formal process for sourcing low-VOC paint for trailer maintenance.

To learn more about Warehouse on Wheels and its trailer storage solutions, visit warehouseonwheels.com .

About Warehouse on Wheels

Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) is the largest independent trailer-storage rental network in North America, operating 37 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. WOW provides flexible, on-demand storage capacity to manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers, helping shippers absorb seasonality, manage inventory swings, and respond to supply-chain shocks without the long-term commitment of fixed warehousing. Founded in 2017, the company’s operating companies have served their customers for over 30 years. Warehouse on Wheels is headquartered in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.warehouseonwheels.com .

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage, on behalf of Warehouse on Wheels