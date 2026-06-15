Purecore Strengthens Technical Advisory Expertise with Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Uranium Enrichment Specialist, Ted Rygas, PhD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (“Purecore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ted Rygas as Technical Advisor, bringing extensive experience in uranium isotope enrichment, nuclear fuel-cycle technologies, separation science, chemical engineering, and advanced process development.

Dr. Rygas’ technical background includes:

Over 30 years of experience in separation science, isotope separation, process development, and pilot-plant operations

Former Research Engineer with Cameco Corporation, contributing to the CRISLA laser-based uranium isotope enrichment project

Independent consultant since 2017, specializing in uranium enrichment, advanced fuel-cycle concepts, and spent-fuel treatment

Former senior technical roles with the Canadian Bank Note Company and Honeywell/AlliedSignal across process development, analytical methods, and fluorochemical technologies

Expertise in chromatography, spectroscopy, microscopy, instrumentation, and innovation systems

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented: “Dr. Rygas brings a rare combination of scientific depth, uranium fuel-cycle knowledge, and hands-on process development experience to Purecore. His expertise in uranium isotope enrichment, separation science, and advanced nuclear technologies adds meaningful technical depth to the Company as we continue building a platform focused on critical minerals, energy security, and the materials required for next-generation clean power and advanced technologies.”

Biography

Dr. Ted Rygas is a chemical engineer and nuclear technology innovator with more than 30 years of experience in separation science, isotope separation, process development, purification technologies, chromatography, spectroscopy, instrumentation, and pilot-plant operations. He has served as an independent consultant since 2017, focused on uranium isotope enrichment technologies, advanced nuclear fuel-cycle concepts, spent-fuel treatment methods, patent development, and related consulting. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rygas was a Research Engineer with Cameco Corporation in Saskatoon, where he worked on the company’s CRISLA uranium isotope enrichment project involving laser-based uranium isotope separation using high-power CO₂ laser technology. He also held senior technical roles with the Canadian Bank Note Company, Honeywell/AlliedSignal, and the Ontario Research Foundation. Dr. Rygas holds a Ph.D. in Polymer Chemistry from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Poznan, Poland.

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated date for the commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the CSE; the Company’s intention to build a critical minerals portfolio; the Company’s intention to advance an acquisition and exploration-driven growth strategy; the Company’s goal to become a premier explorer of strategic materials; planned exploration and acquisition activity; anticipated timelines; and business objectives. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.