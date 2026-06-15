Circle Logistics Keeps Automotive and Construction Supply Chains Moving Amid Ongoing Parts Shortages

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), one of the fastest-growing third-party logistics providers in North America, is helping automotive manufacturers and construction firms keep goods moving as persistent parts shortages continue to disrupt operations across both industries. The company operates a 32-location national network with 75 power units and more than 200 trailers.

Supply chain disruption has become structural across manufacturing sectors. Semiconductor manufacturers are diverting capacity toward AI data center demand, leaving automotive assembly lines short of the chips they need to build vehicles. Aluminum shortages have halted production at major U.S. automakers, while lead times for critical components, including engine sensors, control modules, and fuel injectors, have stretched to eight to 12 weeks. In construction, the same pattern of constrained inventory and unreliable delivery timelines is slowing project completions and inflating costs.

“The automotive and construction industries can’t afford to wait out a supply chain problem. Every delayed part means a halted line or a stalled project,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and CEO of Circle Logistics. “Our job is to keep those parts moving, even when the rest of the supply chain slows down. We’ve built our network and our team to do exactly that.”

Circle is addressing these pressures through its specialized freight capabilities, real-time visibility technology, and a network built for time-sensitive moves. The company recently enhanced its safety and compliance programs for construction shipments ahead of the summer peak season, focusing on rigorous risk mitigation, specialized equipment deployment, and certified drivers trained for high-value materials transport.

Circle Logistics serves clients across automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and food-grade delivery sectors. The company’s three core commitments (No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions) guide how it manages freight for clients in disrupted markets. Supply chain disruption remains the top challenge for 45% of logistics professionals in 2026. Circle’s focus on redundant capacity, certified carriers, and direct communication has made it a reliable choice for manufacturers and builders that need consistent freight coverage.

For more information on Circle Logistics’ automotive and construction freight solutions, visit circledelivers.com.

About Circle Logistics

Circle Logistics is a privately held third-party logistics provider headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, committed to delivering No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions. Founded in 2011 by Eric Fortmeyer and Chad Buchanan, the company operates 32 locations across the United States with 75 power units and more than 200 trailers in its fleet. Circle Logistics serves clients across the automotive, manufacturing, construction, retail, healthcare, and food-grade delivery sectors. For more information, visit circledelivers.com.

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