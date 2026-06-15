Veteran eDiscovery Technologist Steven Nygard Joins GeorgeJon Advisory Board

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgeJon, the experts in consulting, management, support, and optimization for complex eDiscovery environments, is proud to welcome veteran eDiscovery technologist Steven Nygard to its Advisory Board.

A former Managing Director at Deloitte, Steven led the Electronic Discovery Solutions Center, a 24x7 enterprise operation responsible for supporting large scale investigations, regulatory matters, and complex litigation. With more than 30 years of IT leadership and two decades of hands-on eDiscovery experience, Steven has been at the forefront of the industry since its earliest days, including being tapped to assist with the landmark Enron investigation.

Steven’s experience spans the full arc of discovery technology, from foundational forensic and processing operations to today’s AI-assisted review platforms and cloud scale data environments. He has worked at the platform level across the major processing engines and review environments that define enterprise eDiscovery, led product development teams integrating best of breed technologies, and architected cloud-based discovery environments designed to meet the demands of high-volume investigations and litigation matters.

In an industry where technical depth separates credible advisors from credentialed ones, Steven brings practical experience earned inside some of the most demanding discovery operations in the world. His platform knowledge, infrastructure expertise, and long-standing relationships with leading discovery technology providers strengthen GeorgeJon’s ability to help clients evaluate technology investments, modernize their environments, and make better informed decisions as AI, cloud, and data complexity continue to reshape the legal technology landscape.

“GeorgeJon has built its reputation by understanding what it takes to run eDiscovery environments in the real world,” says Steven Nygard. “The technology is evolving quickly, but the fundamentals still matter: performance, scale, security, reliability, and the ability to support legal teams when the stakes are high. I’m excited to contribute my experience and help GeorgeJon continue guiding clients through the next generation of discovery operations.”

“Steven brings the kind of technical and operational depth that is incredibly rare in this industry,” says George Nedwick, CEO and Founder of GeorgeJon. “He has lived the complexity our clients face, from major investigations and enterprise platform operations to cloud architecture and emerging AI-enabled workflows. His perspective will help us continue making smarter recommendations, building stronger solutions, and supporting customers as they navigate what comes next.”

At GeorgeJon, Steven will apply his combination of operational experience, platform relationships, and cloud infrastructure expertise to support the company’s technical advisory capabilities. His perspective will help inform platform evaluation, stack recommendations, infrastructure strategy, and the evolving role of AI in legal technology.

GeorgeJon’s Advisory Board brings together respected leaders and practitioners from eDiscovery, forensics, investigations, infrastructure, and legal technology. By working with experts who have operated at the highest levels of the industry, GeorgeJon continues to expand the real-world insight behind its consulting, managed services, migrations, infrastructure, and advisory offerings.

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a specialized technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations, and Governance industries. Since 2008, GeorgeJon has optimized technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by innovative solutions, strategic architecture/workflow assessments, and ongoing management/support infused with 18+ years of industry-defining best practices. Please contact GeorgeJon at info@georgejon.com or visit georgejon.com for more information.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Kaya Kowalczyk | 312.698.7133 | kaya@georgejon.com