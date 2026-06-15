Defiance ETFs Announces Resumption of Trading in the Defiance Daily 2X Space ETF (SPCL) on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

MIAMI, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced that Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the “Exchange”) has authorized the resumption of trading in shares of the Defiance Daily 2X Space ETF (Cboe BZX: SPCL), following the temporary trading halt initiated by the Exchange on June 12, 2026.

The temporary halt was the result of the Exchange exercising its broad discretionary authority to halt trading in a listed ETF, as authorized by Exchange rules. The Exchange has now exercised that same authority to lift the halt and permit trading in SPCL shares to resume.

Upon resumption, shares of SPCL may again be bought and sold on the secondary market during regular market hours. Throughout the temporary halt, the underlying portfolio assets remained secure and were not impacted by the halt of trading initiated by the Exchange.

For real-time updates on the status of SPCL, please monitor the Exchange’s Issuer Portal (SPCL) or contact your financial advisor.

For full fund details, the prospectus, holdings, and performance current to the most recent month-end, visit defianceetfs.com/spcl or call 833.333.9383.



An investment in SPCL is not a direct investment in the underlying securities. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Target Portfolio and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund’s performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of the Target Portfolio over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

Important Disclosures

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information and can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383 or by visiting defianceetfs.com/spcl. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves a high degree of risk. An investor could lose the full principal value of his or her investment within a single day.

Strategy and Reconstitution Risk. The Fund is actively managed and, per its recently amended Prospectus, may reconstitute its portfolio to consist of exposure to a single Space Company security in response to a “Material Space Event” – defined to include an initial public offering of a company, such as SpaceX, which the Adviser determines to be a significant participant in the space economy. SpaceX’s IPO, a Material Space Event, will result in the Fund holding all or a predominant portion of its portfolio in instruments providing exposure to SpaceX shares, subjecting existing and future Shareholders to a substantially more concentrated and potentially more volatile investment portfolio due to such an event. Fund investment results following a reconstitution in response to a Material Space Event may differ materially from prior results and the Fund may as a result temporarily deviate from its daily targeted exposure level. The Fund’s prospectus does not require the Adviser to provide advance notice before a reconstitution; however, the Fund’s Target Portfolio is published daily on its website at www.defianceetfs.com/spcl.

An investment in the Fund is not an investment in SpaceX. The Fund seeks to obtain exposure to SpaceX Class A common stock, and to other Space Company securities, through derivatives, not by holding the underlying securities directly. Fund holdings are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Focused Portfolio and Concentration Risk. The Fund may seek exposure to one or a limited number of Space Company securities, including SpaceX. Given the Fund’s exposure is concentrated in a one or a limited number of underlying stocks, such as SpaceX, the Fund is subject to the price movements, business results, regulatory developments, and other risks specific to SpaceX or other Space Companies. The Fund is significantly less diversified than traditional ETFs, and its performance is more volatile than a fund seeking exposure to a broader market sector or seeking to track a broad-based securities index.

Leverage, Compounding and Daily Reset Risk. The Fund seeks daily investment results equal to 200% of the daily performance of a Target Portfolio consisting of one or a limited number of Space Company securities, which may include or consistent entirely of SpaceX Class A common stock due to the Material Space Event. The Fund obtains exposure in excess of its net assets through leverage, which magnifies both gains and losses. The Fund’s returns over periods longer than a single day will likely differ, in amount and possibly direction, from its stated daily target. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if its Target Portfolio performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if its Target Portfolio’s performance increases. The Fund is intended for short-term use and is not appropriate for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios.

Newly Public Company Risk. SpaceX has recently completed, or is in the process of completing, its initial public offering. The first day of trading in a newly public company’s securities frequently involves extraordinary market activity and may differ significantly from subsequent trading days. For example, trading in SpaceX common stock may be characterized by substantial price volatility, rapid price movements, significant differences between the IPO price and the opening market price, wide bid-ask spreads, trading imbalances, limited liquidity, trading halts, and other market disruptions. These conditions may make it difficult for market participants to value SpaceX common stock and may contribute to significant fluctuations in the market price of the Fund’s Shares.

SpaceX-Specific Risks. The Fund’s exposure to SpaceX stock will subject it to risks specific to SpaceX, including its expected status as a controlled company with voting power concentrated in founder Elon Musk through Class B common stock (10 votes per share), the Fund’s dependence on Mr. Musk’s services and reputation, and the execution risk associated with unproven or novel technologies such as the Starship program, next-generation Starlink satellites, and orbital AI initiatives.

Initial Trading Day IPO Exposure Risk. The Fund expects to seek exposure to the performance of SpaceX common stock measured from the opening market price of SpaceX common stock on its first day of exchange trading. The Fund will not seek to provide exposure to the difference between the IPO offering price and the opening market price of SpaceX common stock. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to obtain, maintain, or rebalance its desired level of exposure to the performance of SpaceX common stock during its in initial day of trading.

Derivatives Capacity Constraints Risk. Because SpaceX will be a newly public company, the markets for swap agreements, options contracts, and other instruments that the Fund may use to obtain leveraged exposure may be limited, illiquid, volatile, costly, or unavailable. Counterparties may impose exposure limits, exchanges may impose position limits or other restrictions, and market participants may be unwilling or unable to provide the Fund with the desired level of exposure. These constraints may increase tracking error, cause the Fund to return substantially less than its desired daily leveraged exposure to the performance of SpaceX stock, or prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. These risks may be particularly pronounced during the period immediately following an IPO, when trading volumes, liquidity conditions, derivatives availability, counterparty capacity, price discovery, and market volatility may be highly uncertain.

Derivatives and Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund uses swap agreements and/or listed options contracts to obtain economic exposure to its Target Portfolio securities, which are subject to counterparty, liquidity, valuation, correlation, and leverage risks, as well as the risk that a derivative will not perform as expected. The Fund is classified as non-diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets providing exposure to a single issuer.

Tax Risk. The Fund’s use of swaps and other derivatives may produce taxable income, including ordinary income and short-term capital gains, which are generally taxable at higher rates than long-term capital gains.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Fund holdings and exposures are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

Defiance Daily 2X Space ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact: Brenda Hentschel | bhentschel@gregoryagency.com | 201.705.3758

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a5c0544-ce9e-448b-8fc2-3ed279f10583