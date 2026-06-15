Mitratech Unveils AI-Guided Leave of Absence Solution at SHRM26 to Simplify Workforce Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech HR Solutions , a global leader in compliance technology and AI-powered automation, today announced the unveiling of Mitratech Leave , a new AI-native solution designed to help HR teams manage the surging complexity of employee leave compliance — just in time for SHRM26, where the company will debut it live at booth #4220 starting June 16.

As leave regulations continue to expand across federal, state, and local levels, mid-sized and multi-state employers are struggling to keep pace. Many HR teams still rely on spreadsheets, emails, or fragmented HR systems to manage leave, increasing compliance risk and administrative burden.

Mitratech Leave addresses these challenges by combining AI-guided workflow support, proprietary compliance intelligence, and automation – developed directly from customer feedback – and integrates into the systems and workflows HR teams already use every day.

“Leave management has become one of the most complex and risk-prone responsibilities in HR,” said Dave Deitering, CEO, Mitratech HR Solutions. “With Mitratech Leave, we’re giving HR teams a compliance navigator, helping them maneuver overlapping regulations, reduce manual tasks, and deliver a better experience for both the business and their employees.”

Turning Complex Leave Laws into Clear, Defensible Decisions

Unlike traditional HRIS or payroll systems that focus on tracking employee data, Mitratech Leave evaluates federal, state, local, and company leave policies together to provide the compliance intelligence that HR teams need to determine eligibility and entitlements with confidence and accounting for the nuances of their organization.

Powered by ARIES™, Mitratech’s proprietary AI intelligence engine, the solution combines AI-guided assistance with curated, expert-authored compliance content and a purpose-built leave rules engine. This is a meaningful distinction: unlike generic web-trained AI models, Mitratech Leave produces explainable, audit-ready guidance with documented decision logic HR and legal teams can stand behind in disputes or regulatory reviews.

Key capabilities include:

Automated compliance intelligence: Evaluates overlapping leave laws and company policies to determine eligibility and entitlements

Evaluates overlapping leave laws and company policies to determine eligibility and entitlements AI-guided workflows: Guides HR through complex leave scenarios with clear next steps

Guides HR through complex leave scenarios with clear next steps Transparent decision logic: Creates explainable, defensible documentation for audits and disputes

Creates explainable, defensible documentation for audits and disputes Centralized visibility: Provides insight into leave activity, trends, and operational impact

Built for HR Teams Under Pressure

Mitratech Leave is purpose-built for organizations navigating rising leave volume, increasing regulatory complexity, and limited HR resources. Many of these companies are currently managing leave through manual processes or fragmented systems, leading to inconsistent decisions and heightened legal risk. Mitratech Leave helps these HR teams:

Reduce compliance risk across jurisdictions

Eliminate manual tasks and compliance inefficiencies

Ensure consistent, defensible leave decisions

Improve employee experience during critical life events, drive engagement and retention

“The moments when employees need leave are often some of the most important and sensitive times in their lives. As a multi-state employer, navigating the complexity of varying state leave laws, while coordinating pay and benefits across multiple systems, can be incredibly challenging,” said Marlo Saunders, VP of Human Resources at Mayroad. “Being a part of the Mitratech Innovation Group and contributing to a solution that brings clarity, consistency, and confidence to that process has been meaningful. Mitratech Leave enables organizations like Mayroad to get both compliance and care right while ensuring employees are supported thoughtfully during critical life events.”

Supporting More Compassionate Experiences for Employees and Organizations

By delivering clear eligibility determinations and structured guidance, Mitratech Leave enables HR teams to communicate decisions more effectively during sensitive employee moments such as illness, caregiving, or parental leave. The result is a more consistent, transparent leave process that benefits both employees and the organization.

HR leaders and compliance officers attending SHRM26 can see Mitratech Leave handle real-world state leave scenarios live at booth #4220, including an in-booth product demo on June 17.

About Mitratech HR Solutions

Mitratech HR Solutions transforms workforce compliance into a strategic advantage through an AI-first ecosystem built for today’s employers. More than 14,000 organizations rely on Mitratech to navigate evolving regulations, reduce risk, and manage workforce complexity with confidence and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com.