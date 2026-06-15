Smart Clerk Celebrates Milestone as More Than 6,000 Small Business Owners Adopt Its AI Bookkeeping Platform

Dover, DE, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Clerk, an AI-powered bookkeeping platform for small business owners, today announced a milestone as more than 6,000 entrepreneurs have adopted its platform to streamline bookkeeping and generate tax-ready financial reports. The achievement reflects growing demand for AI-driven financial management tools that help small businesses organize financial records, reduce administrative workloads, and prepare for tax season more efficiently.

Helping SMBs prepare cleaner books this season

In preparation for the next tax season, Smart Clerk is expanding its bank connectivity capabilities for small business owners. Through integrations with established financial data connectivity providers, including Stripe and Plaid, Smart Clerk can support connections to a broad range of financial institutions in the US and Canada, subject to provider availability. This enhancement reflects Smart Clerk’s continued focus on using AI to simplify financial reporting for small businesses.

The integration of AI into accounting practices is a growing trend, and Smart Clerk stands at the forefront as a leading orchestrator of advanced AI tools. The company continuously evaluates and integrates the latest AI models from around the globe, ensuring that small business owners have access to the best tools available without the need to search independently.

“AI is transforming the accounting landscape, and Smart Clerk is focused on giving small business owners practical tools to simplify their bookkeeping needs,” said Erinc Arik, CEO of Smart Clerk. “By using advanced AI models from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic, we are able to deliver faster, more accurate, and more accessible financial reporting tools for small businesses.”

Smart Clerk's innovative approach not only simplifies the tax preparation process but also empowers small business owners to focus on growing their businesses. By automating financial reporting, Smart Clerk enables entrepreneurs to save time and reduce the stress associated with tax season.

As AI continues to evolve, Smart Clerk remains committed to integrating the latest advancements into its platform, providing users with unparalleled access to state-of-the-art bookkeeping solutions. This dedication to innovation and excellence positions Smart Clerk as a leader in the field, offering small business owners a reliable and efficient way to manage their financial needs.

About Smart Clerk

About Smart Clerk Smart Clerk is an AI-powered bookkeeping platform that helps small businesses turn bank statements, credit card statements, invoices, and connected bank transactions into clean, tax-ready financial reports. Built for business owners who want simple and accurate bookkeeping without complex setup, Smart Clerk automates transaction extraction, categorization, vendor reporting, Profit & Loss reports, and Excel exports.

Press Inquiries

Erinc Arik

press@smartclerk.ai

https://smartclerk.ai