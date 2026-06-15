Sulfuric Acid Market worth $49.94 billion by 2030, at 3.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Sulfuric Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 41.23 billion in 2025 to USD 49.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Sulfuric acid is an essential industrial chemical used across various sectors. One of the main areas driving demand is the metal processing industry, where sulfuric acid is widely used in ore leaching, metal purification, and surface treatment of metals like copper and zinc. The rising demand for base metals from the construction, electronics, and renewable energy sectors has increased metal production activities, boosting the need for sulfuric acid. Furthermore, the adoption of the Double Contact Double Absorption (DCDA) process improves production efficiency and reduces emissions, supporting both sustainability targets and industrial needs. The growing use of sulfuric acid in metal refining, fueled by infrastructure development and the global move toward electrification, significantly contributes to the expansion of the sulfuric acid market.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Sulfuric Acid Market”

277 - Market Data Tables

58 – Figures

257 - Pages

List of Key Players in Sulfuric Acid Market:

PhosAgro Group (Russia) Aurubis AG (Germany) Mosaic (US), OCP (Morocco) Jiangxi Copper Corporation (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Sulfuric Acid Market:

Drivers: Strong demand for sulfuric acid in numerous applications Restraint: Restrictions on the use of sulfuric acid due to health and environmental impact. Opportunity: Rising use of sulfuric acid in wastewater treatment. Challenge: Difficulties involved in transportation of sulfuric acid.

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Key Findings of the Study:

By raw material, elemental sulfur segment to account for largest share of sulfuric acid market in terms of volume during forecast period. By application, fertilizers segment to account for largest market share in terms of volume during forecast period. Asia Pacific to hold largest market share during forecast period in terms of volume.

Based on raw material, pyrite ore segment to register highest CAGR in terms of volume during forecast period. The pyrite ore segment in the sulfuric acid market is projected to register the highest CAGR by volume during the forecast period due to several interconnected factors. Pyrite contains a high percentage of sulfur and is widely used as a raw material for producing sulfuric acid, especially in regions where elemental sulfur is scarce or expensive. As industries increasingly seek alternative and cost-effective raw materials amid fluctuating sulfur prices, pyrite becomes a viable option. Additionally, in countries with abundant pyrite reserves and established mining infrastructure, such as China and parts of Eastern Europe, the use of pyrite for acid production is gaining momentum. Its use also helps reduce dependence on sulfur derived from oil refineries, aligning with trends toward cleaner energy. The expected increase in metal smelting and mineral processing activities further supports the rising consumption of pyrite in sulfuric acid production, making this segment a key driver of market growth in volume.

Based on application, automotive segment to exhibit highest CAGR in terms of volume during forecast period. The automotive segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for lead-acid batteries and the increasing production of vehicles worldwide. Sulfuric acid is essential in manufacturing and maintaining lead-acid batteries, which are commonly used in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and also in electric vehicles for auxiliary power. As the automotive industry grows, especially in emerging economies, the need for dependable and affordable energy storage solutions continues to grow. Moreover, the shift toward electric mobility and the increase in vehicle electrification are boosting battery consumption, further driving demand for sulfuric acid. This compound is also utilized in processing materials like aluminium and other metals vital for automobile parts, contributing to its rising volume of use in this industry. These factors make the automotive segment one of the fastest-growing areas in the sulfuric acid market.

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Based on region, Middle East & Africa to register highest CAGR in terms of volume during forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to see the highest CAGR in sulfuric acid market volume during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of fertilizer production and mining activities. The region is experiencing increasing demand for phosphate-based fertilizers, which depend heavily on sulfuric acid for phosphoric acid production. Additionally, the growing scale of metal mining and ore processing, where sulfuric acid is a crucial chemical used in leaching processes, is further boosting consumption. The ongoing efforts to improve agricultural productivity and enhance industrial output across various regional economies are also contributing to market growth. These combined factors are likely to generate significant demand for sulfuric acid in the Middle East & Africa in the coming years.

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