Dip Into Summer: Summer Fresh® Unveils 11 New Recipes for Easy Entertaining

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sun is out and it is time to get outside!

Entertaining season is here and Summer Fresh® has you covered! Dip into summer with 11 new delicious, savoury recipes that are guaranteed to wow every crowd. Enjoy with family, friends or as a meal for one, our Summer Entertaining booklet is made for every occasion. Think cottage weekend, backyard barbeque, picnics or a simple family meal, these recipes are made to be easy, fresh, healthy and delicious- so you can focus less on mess and prep, and more on what really matters.





This Summer Entertaining booklet has a meal for every gathering or a simple family meal, from flavourful, Mediterranean style burgers; to light and bright Panzanella salads you can easily toss together, a summertime staple in under an hour! And no summer gathering would be complete without another backyard favourite; the hot dog.

A true summertime rite of passage, hot dogs are a staple at barbeques, cottage weekends, and casual get togethers alike. That’s why Summer Fresh® is putting them in the spotlight with creative recipes guaranteed to have guests asking for inspiration. Some of our can’t miss favourites include…

The Sonora Hot Dog is loaded with with Summer Fresh® Pico De Gallo, Queso and our Mexican Bean Salad- for the ultimate combination of flavour, texture and freshness. Too much? Nope. Exactly enough.

Bring Oktoberfest to your own home by making the German Style Hotdog, Summer Fresh® style. It’s simple. Crack a beer, make your wurst, top with Summer Fresh® Gourmet

Coleslaw and finish with a generous spread of Summer Fresh’s® famous Dill Pickle Hummus! Its beers favourite plus one after all!

You’re going to have to download the Summer Fresh recipe booklet to try all our fun hot dog recipes.

Summer Fresh® has been proudly serving Canadians healthy, fresh food options for over 35 years and our founder, Susan Niczowski believes that meals should be healthy, easy and are best enjoyed together. That is why our Summer Entertaining booklet has something for every person, and every occasion!

About Summer Fresh Salads®

Summer Fresh Salads® is known for fresh, flavour-forward dips, salads, and spreads designed to bring people together. From everyday snacking to special occasions, Summer Fresh makes entertaining easy and delicious. Summer Fresh® Hummus and dips can be found in your local refrigerated deli aisle.

Follow us on all social platforms for even more Summer Fresh® exclusives using the links below!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/summerfreshisfresh/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@summerfreshisfresh

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/summerfreshisfresh/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/summerfreshfood/_created/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/summerfreshsalads/

Amanda Russo

arusso@summerfresh.com

905-856-8816 x 3270

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ad944a-3435-4338-8ffd-453fc5953c9b