Gigamon Partners with Zscaler to Deliver Deep Observability to Zero Trust Private Access

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon , a leading deep observability company, today announced a new integration with Zscaler, Inc. that combines Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) with Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI), part of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, to extend visibility into application activity across Zero Trust and hybrid cloud environments.

As organizations replace legacy VPNs with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), security teams need deeper visibility into user-to-application behavior while maintaining visibility across their underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure. The joint solution combines identity- and context-aware access controls from ZPA with high-fidelity application metadata and network-derived telemetry from Gigamon to help security and operations teams accelerate investigations, validate policy, and improve threat detection.

According to the 2026 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 Security and IT leaders, 45 percent identified visibility as their top security challenge despite continued investments in security tooling, underscoring the difficulty organizations face in securing increasingly complex hybrid cloud environments.

ZPA enables secure access to private applications based on business policies, without placing users directly on the corporate network, helping organizations replace legacy VPNs with a more secure, identity-based approach. Gigamon AMI extends visibility into application activity by extracting and enriching nearly 6,000 metadata attributes from network traffic, including application behavior indicators, DNS queries, SSL certificate details, and latency telemetry. By capturing East-West traffic forwarded from Zscaler App Connector to private applications, Gigamon complements ZPA with additional, in-depth network-derived telemetry, helping organizations reduce blind spots for downstream monitoring and analytics tools.

By bridging ZPA’s identity-centric access with application metadata and network-derived telemetry from Gigamon, organizations gain richer context across hybrid cloud environments, correlating the “who” and “where” of user access with the “how” and “what” of their activity to reduce risk and streamline incident response.

“Zero Trust access determines who can connect to an application. Deep observability helps organizations understand what happens after access is granted,” said Srinivas Chakravarty, vice president, cloud ecosystem at Gigamon. “By combining Zscaler Private Access with Gigamon AMI, customers can detect lateral movement faster, validate policy, and give security teams the application-level context needed to accelerate investigations.”

“Organizations are adopting Zero Trust architectures to securely connect users to private applications from anywhere, without exposing the apps to the internet,” said Satish Madiraju, vice president, product management at Zscaler. “By integrating ZPA with Gigamon AMI, customers can gain deeper visibility into application activity and user behavior after access is granted, helping security teams strengthen Zero Trust operations, accelerate investigations, and detect lateral movement faster.”

Key Benefits of the Joint Solution

Validation of Zero Trust Policy Enforcement

Observe East-West communication between workloads and applications to identify suspicious activity, unauthorized communication, and potential lateral movement after Zero Trust access has been granted.

Observe East-West communication between workloads and applications to identify suspicious activity, unauthorized communication, and potential lateral movement after Zero Trust access has been granted. Richer Context for Security Investigations

Enrich ZPA access data with application metadata and network-derived telemetry to accelerate investigations across SIEM, NDR, and SOC tools and workflows.

Enrich ZPA access data with application metadata and network-derived telemetry to accelerate investigations across SIEM, NDR, and SOC tools and workflows. Improved Zero Trust Visibility and Operations

Validate least-privilege policies, extend visibility beyond encrypted tunnels, and isolate performance issues across users, applications, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.





Availability

The integration is available now in limited access for joint Gigamon and Zscaler customers.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while reducing cost and complexity. Gigamon is trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100, major mobile network operators, and public sector agencies at every level. Learn more at gigamon.com .

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