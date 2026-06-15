SAN ANTONIO, TX, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfire Smoke Reaches Record Levels as Americans Struggle to Breathe

Betterbrand's BetterLungs supplement supports respiratory health naturally as wildfire season intensifies across the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, TX — May 17, 2026 — As wildfire season accelerates across the western United States, millions of Americans are facing dangerous air quality conditions that put their respiratory health at risk. Betterbrand, the science-backed lung health supplement company trusted by over 1,000,000 customers, is urging the public to take proactive steps to protect their airways — and offering its clinically formulated BetterLungs supplement as a daily defense against the damaging effects of wildfire smoke and air pollution.

“Wildfire smoke contains ultrafine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and toxic chemicals that penetrate deep into the lungs — and standard masks offer limited protection from these invisible threats,” said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, founder of Betterbrand and former US Army Combat Medic. “Our formula was designed to help the body clear toxins, reduce inflammation, and support healthy lung function — exactly the kind of daily support people need during prolonged wildfire seasons.”

According to the EPA, wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases and fine particles that can cause burning eyes, runny noses, and illness — and worsen serious conditions including asthma, heart disease, and COPD. The 2026 wildfire season has already impacted air quality across California, Texas, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest, with AQI levels regularly surpassing “Unhealthy” thresholds in major metro areas. Long-term exposure to smoke particulates has been linked to lasting respiratory damage, even in otherwise healthy individuals.

BetterLungs combines seven natural ingredients — including mullein leaf, NAC (N-acetyl cysteine), elderberry, and reishi mushroom — chosen for their evidence-based roles in supporting airway health, antioxidant defense, and immune function. NAC in particular has been studied for its ability to thin mucus secretions and replenish glutathione, the body’s primary antioxidant against oxidative stress from pollution. The formula is third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific for purity and potency.

“I started taking BetterLungs last fire season and I genuinely noticed a difference in how I felt when the smoke rolled in,” said a verified BetterLungs customer from Sacramento, CA. “I wasn’t waking up with that tight chest feeling anymore. I keep a bottle on hand every summer now.” BetterLungs is available at Amazon and trybetterbrand.com.

About Betterbrand: Founded in 2019 by Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD and former US Army Combat Medic, Betterbrand creates science-backed lung health supplements. The flagship BetterLungs product line combines 7 natural ingredients including mullein, NAC, elderberry, and reishi mushroom. Third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific and trusted by 1,000,000+ customers, BetterLungs is available at Amazon and trybetterbrand.com .

Media Contact: pr@betterbrandhealth.com