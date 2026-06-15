Quant AI Nears Public Launch After 100,000+ Waitlist Signups, Positioning Itself as an AI Finance Intelligence App for the Next Era of Personal Investing

Abu Dhabi, UAE, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quant AI, a financial intelligence platform designed to help people understand markets, evaluate opportunities, manage risk, and make more informed financial decisions through conversation, is preparing for its public launch in July after surpassing 100,000 waitlist signups.

100k+ people waiting for Quant AI.

The milestone comes as artificial intelligence reshapes how people access information, conduct research, and make decisions. While AI is already transforming industries ranging from software development to education, most investors still rely on a fragmented mix of news sources, social platforms, research reports, analytics tools, portfolio trackers, and trading applications to understand financial markets.

Quant AI was built to simplify that experience.

Instead of navigating multiple platforms, users can ask questions in plain English and receive intelligence drawn from market data, financial news, sentiment, narratives, risk factors, and portfolio context through a single conversational interface.

Questions users can ask include:

What is happening in the market today?

Why is this asset moving?

What opportunities should I be paying attention to?

What are the biggest risks right now?

How can I better understand my portfolio?

What is market sentiment saying?

How are different markets connected?

Quant AI combines market intelligence, financial research, sentiment analysis, portfolio insights, and automation into a single experience designed to help users understand what matters, why it matters, and what to do next.

The company is built around a simple belief: financial intelligence should be accessible to everyone.

For decades, access to sophisticated market research, professional-grade analysis, and institutional intelligence platforms has largely been reserved for investment firms, hedge funds, and professional investors. Quant AI aims to make those capabilities available through a simple conversational experience that anyone can use.

"Most people don't struggle because they lack information. They struggle because there is too much of it," said Bartek Sibiga, Intern at Quant AI. "Our goal is to transform complexity into clarity. Quant AI helps people understand markets, evaluate opportunities, and make decisions with confidence through a simple conversation."

Quant AI is entering the market at a time when AI-powered research assistants, financial intelligence platforms, and conversational interfaces are gaining momentum. As investors seek faster and more intuitive ways to understand increasingly complex markets, demand for intelligence-driven financial tools continues to grow.

The platform is designed to help users:

Understand market movements

Discover emerging opportunities

Analyze sentiment and narratives

Evaluate risk

Understand portfolio exposure

Compare investment scenarios

Track important market developments

Make more informed financial decisions

Unlike traditional financial software that often requires users to navigate multiple dashboards, tools, and data sources, Quant AI is designed around conversation. Users simply ask questions and receive contextual intelligence spanning crypto, stocks, commodities, foreign exchange markets, and broader macroeconomic developments.

With more than 100,000 people already on the waitlist ahead of launch, Quant AI appears to be tapping into growing demand for financial intelligence tools that make markets easier to understand and financial decision-making more accessible.

The upcoming public launch marks the company's first major step toward its broader vision: creating the conversational interface for financial intelligence.

As markets become faster, more interconnected, and increasingly influenced by real-time information, social sentiment, and global events, Quant AI aims to provide individuals with the clarity, context, and intelligence needed to navigate modern finance with confidence.

About Quant AI

Quant AI is a financial intelligence platform that helps people understand markets, investing, and financial decision-making through conversation.

The platform combines market intelligence, research, sentiment analysis, portfolio insights, automation, and execution into a single interface spanning crypto, stocks, commodities, and foreign exchange markets.

Quant AI's mission is to make financial intelligence accessible to everyone.

Quant AI's mission is to make financial intelligence accessible to everyone.

Press Inquiries

Franky Kastrati

hello@tryquant.io

https://tryquant.io