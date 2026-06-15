Denny’s Officially Declares The Clock’s Off and the Kitchen is Open

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is breaking all the rules this summer with the launch of The Clock’s Off Menu on June 24, a new lineup that brings together breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites – all available any time of day across its restaurants nationwide.

The menu is built around a simple, yet revolutionary idea: cravings don’t follow a schedule.

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with ice cream at midnight? A sizzling Sirloin at 2:00 PM on a Tuesday? A Slamburger™ before sunrise? The kitchen is open and the menu has no curfew.

This ultimate all-day lineup features a selection of Denny’s staples, like the Moons Over My Hammy and the Country-Fried Steak & Eggs, as well as craveable new additions like the Strawberry Cheesecake Scoop Slam.

The Clock’s Off Menu

NEW! Strawberry Cheesecake Scoop Slam®

Strawberry Cheesecake Scoop Slam® NEW! Salted Caramel Cold Brew Shake

Salted Caramel Cold Brew Shake NEW! BBQ Cookout Classic Burger

BBQ Cookout Classic Burger NEW! Diner Dipper Selections including: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Slider, Cheesy Bacon Ranch Sliders, Mozzillas™, Bone-in Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Diner Dipper Selections including: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Slider, Cheesy Bacon Ranch Sliders, Mozzillas™, Bone-in Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

Sirloin Steak

Moons Over My Hammy®

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Slamburger™





Whether it's a pit stop on a summer road trip or feeding the whole family without the whole bill, the Slammin' Meal Deals Under $10 make it easy to keep everyone full and happy. This summer, Denny's is adding two new options to the lineup, giving guests even more to love.

Check out the lineup below:

Slammin’ Meal Deals Under $10 Menu

NEW! The Rise & Slide

The Rise & Slide NEW! Strawberry Cheesecake Scoop Pancakes

Strawberry Cheesecake Scoop Pancakes 2-Egg Breakfast Slam®

Everyday Value Slam®

Grand Slam® Burrito

Super Slam®

Classic Burger & Fries





Make sure to tune in later this month to see this new menu come to life through a nostalgic announcement! Get free food when signing up to become a Denny's Rewards Member, like any dessert or kid’s meal. Be the first to find out about special promotions, new flavors, and more!

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68c9c6df-75cc-4d34-b3f7-8b97eeebc29d