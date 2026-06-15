Beacon Coast Partners Launches Independent Advisory Firm, Serving Ultra-High-Net-Worth Clients at Key Wealth Transitions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Coast Partners today announced the launch of its independent, employee-owned registered investment advisor focused on serving a select group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, particularly those preparing for or navigating significant liquidity events. Led by founding managing partners Michael Evans and David Jasper, the team previously oversaw approximately $3.5 billion in client assets under supervision at its former firm.

Based in San Francisco, Beacon Coast specializes in founders, executives, and early employees whose wealth is tied to a single company and who are preparing for or have recently completed a liquidity event.

“You can spend years building something without liquidity, without certainty, and then everything changes at once,” Evans said. “That transition introduces a new set of decisions, and those decisions often carry long-term consequences. Our work is built around helping clients navigate that moment with clarity and structure.”

The team at Beacon Coast begins working with clients before liquidity, when planning decisions can have the greatest impact. The firm’s approach integrates asset allocation, cash flow modeling, and tax and estate planning into a long-term framework designed to evolve as circumstances change.

“We are dedicated to helping clients define what their wealth is meant to support,” said Jasper. “From there, the work focuses on building a durable structure that can adapt over time while remaining aligned with those priorities.”

The firm serves a limited number of clients by design, allowing for more direct engagement during periods of complexity and change.

As an independent firm, Beacon Coast operates as a fiduciary and is not constrained by proprietary products or institutional mandates. The structure allows for greater flexibility across investment strategy, planning tools, and technology.

About Beacon Coast Partners

Beacon Coast Partners is an independent, employee-owned registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm advises founders, executives, and early employees as they navigate the transition from wealth creation to long-term stewardship. Beacon Coast combines quantitative rigor, experienced judgment, and disciplined portfolio construction to deliver customized strategies aligned with each client’s priorities.