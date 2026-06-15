Breaking Design Barriers: RapidDirect’s AI Creator Lab Allows Anyone to "Speak" Their Product Into Existence

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the steep learning curve of traditional CAD modeling and the industry-wide challenge of creative dilution during technical handoffs, RapidDirect, a China leader in digital manufacturing, today announced the launch of RapidDirect's AI Creator Lab . Far more than a simple visual generation tool, this platform serves as an "industrial brain" and powerful New Product Introduction (NPI) engine. By seamlessly integrating with RapidDirect’s proprietary online manufacturing platform and robust global supply chain, the AI Creator Lab creates a frictionless bridge from pure imagination to production-ready quoting and manufacturing.

Eliminating Creative Friction: Solving the "100-to-10" Problem

For decades, hardware innovation has been bottlenecked by the "100-to-10" problem: an idea starts at 100% brilliance in the creator's mind, but by the time it is translated through technical drafting, multiple software platforms, and engineering handoffs, only 10% of the original vision survives. RapidDirect’s AI Creator Lab eliminates this friction, effectively closing the gap between the mind and the blueprint. Innovators can now bypass tedious technical translations, ensuring their original concepts remain fully intact.

From Visuals to Production-Ready Roadmaps

Unlike standard generative AI tools that produce unmanufacturable digital art, the AI Creator Lab is engineered to generate true industrial assets. Leveraging advanced Design for Manufacturability (DFM) logic, the platform features a built-in AI Product Requirements Document (PRD) generator. This intelligent system guides users in structuring their requirements, automatically generating a comprehensive roadmap that includes highly specific material recommendations and manufacturing process suggestions tailored to the design's unique geometry and application.

"We believe the future of manufacturing belongs to those who can speak their ideas into reality without technical barriers," said Leon Huang, CEO of RapidDirect. "AI Creator Lab is our definitive answer to the long-standing '100-to-10' problem. We aren't just launching a design tool; we are reimagining the entire lifecycle from inspiration to the production line, ensuring every spark of innovation is preserved."

Democratizing Hardware Innovation

By dramatically lowering the barrier to entry, the AI Creator Lab democratizes hardware development. Entrepreneurs, product managers, and visionary creators can now bypass expensive and time-consuming CAD training, moving their ideas straight from conversational prompts into functional prototyping and scalable production.

The AI Creator Lab Workflow

At its core, the RapidDirect AI Creator Lab is a collaborative, end-to-end platform that integrates AI PRD generation, word-to-renders-to-3D modeling, and expert-led manufacturing feasibility assessments. The streamlined workflow operates in four stages:

Conversational PRD: Users articulate their vision in natural language, and the AI structures it into a comprehensive product requirement document. Intelligent Rendering: The platform generates high-fidelity visual concepts based on the PRD. Visuals-to-3D model: The selected visuals are transformed into exportable, manufacturable 3D modeling files (GLB/STL). Manufacturing Assessment & Production Readiness: RapidDirect’s expert engineering team conducts a rigorous feasibility assessment. Leveraging strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, validated concepts can move directly into 3D printing. The AI Creator Lab helps advance ideas step by step toward mass production.

To encourage exploration, RapidDirect is providing trial credits, allowing users to experience the full capabilities of the AI Creator Lab for free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the AI Creator Lab guarantee manufacturability? Yes. The platform is deeply integrated with RapidDirect’s NPI solutions , ensuring that generated models are optimized for real-world production from the start.

Yes. The platform is deeply integrated with , ensuring that generated models are optimized for real-world production from the start. How is intellectual property protected? RapidDirect employs enterprise-grade IP security protocols, utilizing secure digital infrastructure and encrypted workflows to safeguard all proprietary designs and conversational data.

RapidDirect employs enterprise-grade IP security protocols, utilizing secure digital infrastructure and encrypted workflows to safeguard all proprietary designs and conversational data. What manufacturing processes are supported? The platform seamlessly connects to RapidDirect’s core capabilities, including CNC machining, injection molding, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication.





About RapidDirect

RapidDirect is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining high-quality production capabilities with an intelligent, AI-driven supply chain. Dedicated to accelerating hardware innovation, the company empowers teams of all sizes to bring their products to market faster and more efficiently. Operating a massive, vetted manufacturing network, RapidDirect handles projects for thousands of companies worldwide, successfully delivering millions of custom parts and assemblies to date. For more information, visit www.rapiddirect.com .

Media Contact

Sam

Head of Marketing & Strategy

media@rapiddirect.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a4201f3-0e8d-4ddc-8d40-68e7457120bc