NOVARC AND YASKAWA ENTER STRATEGIC MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ADVANCE AI-POWERED AUTONOMOUS WELDING AUTOMATION

BURNABY, B.C. - MIAMISBURG, Ohio -, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc., the industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry, today announced the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yaskawa America, Inc. (Motoman Robotics Division) to bring Novarc’s AI-powered adaptive welding intelligence platform to the Yaskawa robotic platform.

The agreement signifies a strategic partnership of Novarc's leadership in Physical AI and welding intelligence with Yaskawa’s industrial automaton and robotic expertise in virtually every industry and robotic application.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Yaskawa, implementing our leadership in industrial Physical AI within some of the world’s most demanding welding environments," said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc. “By integrating our Physical AI platform, NovAI™, with Yaskawa's world-class robotic solutions, we are charting a path toward autonomous, high-precision manufacturing that fundamentally elevates what robotic systems can achieve on the shop floor.”

Through the MoU, Novarc’s NovAI™ Autonomy will be integrated with Yaskawa six-axis robots to accelerate the adoption of high-throughput, AI enabled welding cells. This capability tackles common production variations like misalignments, tacks, and fit-up variations, to significantly reduce rework, overwelding, costly grinding, and scrap. Integration of NovHub™ and Yaskawa welding analytics will enable Enterprise Welding Intelligence by bringing true Industry 4.0 visibility to welding operations. It will turn siloed robotic cells into a connected data network, driving end-to-end traceability across the entire production cycle.

“Yaskawa is dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency across heavy fabrication and industrial sectors,” said Doug Burnside, Executive Vice President, Yaskawa America, Inc. “Through this partnership, we are proud to deepen our engagement with Novarc to incorporate their Enterprise Welding Intelligence into our robotic platforms providing Customers with vision automation and adaptive welding which will provide enhanced precision to our Customers in the structural steel, heavy equipment, data centre, agricultural, mining, and modular construction industries.”

The new NovAI Autonomy solution on the Yaskawa YRC1000 robot will be unveiled at Novarc’s booth #1475 at Automate in Chicago, from June 22–25. Live customer demonstrations will be available and can be booked here.

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About Novarc Technologies: Novarc Technologies is an industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry by pioneering enterprise welding intelligence. Novarc activates arc welding robots with perception and cognition. With no visual intelligence these industrial robots currently make costly errors that lead to rework, scrap, rebuilds and downtime. Novarc's physical AI platform combines real-time computer vision, adaptive control, welding intelligence, and over-the-air software deployment to transform robotic welding systems into continuously improving Physical AI endpoints. For more information, visit www.novarc.ai.

About Yaskawa Motoman: Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 600,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Debra Hadden, Novarc Technologies Inc., +1 604 240-3196 debra@novarctech.com

Logan LeMaster, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division, +1 937 847-3228 logan.lemaster@motoman.com

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