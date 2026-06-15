Rethinking Career Decisions: Why College is No Longer the Unquestioned Path

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) For generations, students have been told a college degree is key to landing a well-paying job and building a stable future. Long treated as the gold standard for post-secondary education, albeit an expensive one, the four-year degree is no longer the unquestioned path to career success.

New research from the U.S. Career Institute , an online career training provider, suggests many Americans are rethinking what education and long-term job security actually look like. While college remains a popular path, 26% of adults surveyed said certifications or skills-based programs are the safer choice. Just 18% said the same about a four-year degree.

In fact, if given the chance to do it all over again, 27% of respondents said they would choose a different path entirely, and 33% said they would look for something faster or more affordable. Knowing what they know now, just 17% reported they would make the same choice again; meaning more U.S. adults are now willing to ask if college is the right call.

Cost is Getting Harder to Ignore

Long sold as an investment that would pay for itself in time, the price tag that accompanies that college degree is increasingly scrutinized. While 38% of survey respondents said paying for college feels like a necessary investment despite the expense, 29% said they question whether it’s a worthwhile expenditure.

What’s more, 32% of respondents said they would reconsider investing in a college education if student loan debt exceeded $10,000, even as the price of obtaining a degree continues to climb.

AI is Leading to Job Security Concerns

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is adding another layer of uncertainty. In fact, 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. believe office-based and white-collar workers are the type of employees most likely to be replaced by AI in the next five years. As automation becomes a bigger part of workplace conversations, it’s also influencing how people think about their futures, with more than half (54%) of respondents reconsidering their education or career path due to concerns about job security or automation.

For some, that reconsideration is already translating into action. A quarter of respondents (25%) have already completed a certificate or skills-based training program while another 29% said they’ve seriously considered pursuing one.

Stability is Taking Center Stage

Prestige, job title and earning potential have long influenced post-secondary education choices. However, stability has become the most commonly cited factor influencing career decisions today, named by 53% of respondents, ranking it above prestige and status.

That same mindset is shaping the advice people give younger generations. For those starting their careers now, 30% of survey respondents said they would recommend a certification or skills-based program while 24% said they’d still recommend pursuing a four-year degree.

For many careers, a college degree remains a requirement. However, it may no longer be the only path forward for every student entering the workforce. To explore skills-based training and certification programs as an alternative, visit uscareerinstitute.edu .

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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