Requiem Creative Wins Multiple Golden Trailer Awards, Earns Clio Entertainment Honors, and Emerges as One of Entertainment Marketing’s Fastest-Rising Agencies

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Requiem Creative, the Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing agency operating within the Ramsey Theory Group portfolio, today announced a series of major industry accolades, including Golden Trailer Awards wins, Clio Entertainment finalist honors, and numerous nominations spanning some of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious creative competitions over the past 18 months.



“You don't manufacture this kind of recognition—you build the conditions for it and let the work speak,” said Dan Herbatschek, Chief Executive Officer of Ramsey Theory Group. “Requiem built remarkable work. The industry noticed faster than anyone expected, ourselves included. To see a young agency compete against—and win alongside—some of the most established creative organizations in entertainment speaks volumes about the talent, discipline, and creative vision of the Requiem team. These awards are not just trophies. They are proof that exceptional people, empowered with the right infrastructure and support, can build something remarkable at an incredible pace.”

The recognition comes during a period of extraordinary growth for Requiem Creative, which has expanded to nearly 100 professionals while delivering campaigns for many of the world’s largest entertainment brands, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, Hulu, Lionsgate, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., 20th Century Studios, and others.

Among the agency’s recent achievements:

Golden Trailer Awards

Requiem Creative contributed to campaigns recognized at the 2026 Golden Trailer Awards, earning multiple wins and nominations across feature film, television, streaming, documentary, and genre categories.

Award-winning campaigns included:

Best Comedy — Anaconda (Sony Pictures)

Best Horror — Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (Warner Bros.)

Best Documentary Subject — The Tale of Silyan (National Geographic)



Additional Golden Trailer Award nominations included campaigns for:

Stranger Things 5 (Netflix)

The Lost Bus (Apple TV+)

No Other Choice (NEON)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (20th Century Studios)

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)

Multiple additional theatrical, streaming, independent film, and television campaigns

Clio Entertainment Awards

Requiem Creative campaigns were also recognized as finalists across multiple categories in the Clio Entertainment Awards, one of the industry’s premier creative competitions honoring excellence in marketing, advertising, design, and communications for entertainment properties.

The agency’s work earned finalist recognition across theatrical, streaming, social, AV, and integrated campaign categories, reflecting the breadth of Requiem’s capabilities and growing influence within the entertainment marketing ecosystem.

Building One of Entertainment’s Fastest-Growing Creative Agencies

Since joining the Ramsey Theory Group portfolio, Requiem Creative has experienced rapid expansion across entertainment AV, theatrical trailers, television marketing, social campaigns, music composition, gaming, and creative production services.

The agency has contributed to campaigns supporting some of the most recognizable franchises and entertainment properties in the world, including F1, Stranger Things, Superman, One Piece, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Avatar, Wicked, Squid Game, and Jurassic World.

Herbatschek continued, “What makes these accomplishments particularly meaningful is that it reflects the work of nearly one hundred creative professionals who continue to raise the standard for entertainment marketing every day. We are incredibly proud of what Requiem has achieved and even more excited about what comes next.”

As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve across theatrical, streaming, gaming, social, and emerging digital channels, Requiem Creative remains focused on delivering breakthrough campaigns that connect audiences with stories, franchises, and brands at a global scale.

About Requiem Creative

Requiem Creative is a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing agency specializing in theatrical trailers, television campaigns, streaming promotions, social content, music composition, gaming creative, motion graphics, editorial, and integrated marketing services. The agency partners with leading studios, streaming platforms, production companies, and entertainment brands to create award-winning campaigns that drive audience engagement and cultural impact. Visit https://www.requiemcreative.com/ to learn more.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group is a New York-based holding company and operational platform that owns, manages, develops, and invests in businesses, assets, products, services, and intellectual property across the digital economy. With operations in New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, RTG brings together leaders across industries and supports them with operational, technological, financial, communications, and strategic growth capabilities. The company’s portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, Eunifi, and Requiem Creative, serving markets including enterprise technology, automotive, supply chain and logistics, medical resource management, entertainment marketing, digital commerce, cybersecurity, and product development. Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413