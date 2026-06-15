Solar Pump Market Size to Surpass USD 3.77 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Pump Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Solar Pump Market Size was valued at USD 2.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% over 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products in Various Industries to Boost Market Growth Globally

Governments around the world increased their investment in green energy subsidies and promoted environmentally sound water management practices. The combination of this motive along with the increasing concerns about global warming and energy prices causes large-scale use of solar pumps in agriculture, industries, and municipal uses. By opting for solar pumps instead of using diesel-operated pumps for sage irrigation and supplying drinking water to rural areas, farmers will not only cut down on carbon dioxide emissions but will also reduce the dependence on fossil gasoline.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Alpex Solar

Aqua Group

Bright Solar Limited

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited

Crompton

LORENTZ

Dankoff Solar

Duke Plasto Technique Private Limited

EcoSoach

Ecozen Solutions

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Jackson Group

K.S.B.Limited

Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Shakti Pumps

SunEdison Infrastructure

Surya International

Tata Power Solar

Waaree Energies Ltd

Solar Pump Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.59% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Up to 3HP, Above 10HP)

• By Motor Type (AC Pump, DC Pump)

• By Product (Surface Suction, Submersible, Floating)

• By Application (Agricultural, Drinking Water, Municipal Engineering)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Up to 3HP Solar Pumps Dominated the Market; Above 10HP Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Solar pumps up to 3HP contributed 68% of the revenue share in 2025, driven by the rising demand for low-power inexpensive pumps for small farms and rural potable water projects, The 10HP solar pumps are growing at a highest CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for high-volume solutions in commercial agriculture, large dairy farms and community water supply.

By Motor Type, AC Pumps Dominated the Market; DC Pumps Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

AC Pumps accounted for the largest share of 72% revenue in 2025, due to compatibility with agricultural infrastructure traditionally and good dependability leading to considerable demand of AC powered solar pump systems in existing farms and rural projects. The DC solar pumps segment is the fastest growing segment in CAGR during the forecast period at 9.70% due to the faster adoption of direct solar powered portable off-grid solutions for irrigation, watering units and small-scale decentralised applications.

By Product, Submersible Pumps Dominated the Market; Surface Suction Pumps Segment to Register the Fastest Growth Globally

Submersible Pumps had a major revenue share of 68% in 2025, due to a rising need for efficient groundwater extraction in agricultural and rural development, which has resulted in strong performance in deep well applications and community water supply projects. Surface Suction Pumps are growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing deployment in smallholder farms, drip systems, and livestock watering applications in shallow water sourcing and open channel globally

By Application, Agricultural Pumps Dominated the Market; Drinking Water Segment to Register the Fastest Growth Globally

In 2025, agricultural applications accounted for the largest part of 64%, due to the growing deployment of solar-powered pumps for irrigation, animal watering and precision farming operations which contribute enormously to energy savings and higher agricultural production. The Drinking Water segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, driven by efforts to provide assured drinking water sources to villages and remote areas globally.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific is projected to capture 42% of the global Solar Pump Market, owing to robust government-supported irrigation schemes, growing food demand, and aggressive rural electrification programmes, especially in developing countries where agricultural modernisation is happening at a large scale and solar pumps are a cost-effective and viable alternative to diesel or grid-powered options.

North America is projected to witness the highest growth at an estimated CAGR of 8.76% owing to the United States with strong renewable energy incentives at the federal level, investments in sustainable rural infrastructure, and higher R&D investment in solar and pumping technologies. High demand for off-grid irrigation solutions has been created by states prone to drought and energy conservation programmes.

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Recent Developments:

May 2025: Bright Solar Limited debuted its next-generation DC pump series, featuring advanced telemetry for remote system performance tracking.

Bright Solar Limited debuted its next-generation DC pump series, featuring advanced telemetry for remote system performance tracking. February 2025: C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited rolled out high-capacity solar submersible models tailored for commercial farm and municipal water projects, integrating advanced inverter technology for maximum efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar Pump Market Report (The USPs):

SOLAR PUMP DEPLOYMENT & IRRIGATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across agricultural, livestock, and drinking water applications along with improvements in water output efficiency, energy savings, and off-grid operational reliability.

– helps you understand usage trends across agricultural, livestock, and drinking water applications along with improvements in water output efficiency, energy savings, and off-grid operational reliability. PV MODULE & PUMP TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in PV efficiency improvements, AC and DC motor technology development, and submersible versus surface suction pump performance across diverse agricultural applications globally.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in PV efficiency improvements, AC and DC motor technology development, and submersible versus surface suction pump performance across diverse agricultural applications globally. GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY & RURAL ELECTRIFICATION METRICS – helps you analyze the commercial impact of national solar mission programmes, subsidy-driven installation growth, and rural electrification initiative penetration across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA markets.

– helps you analyze the commercial impact of national solar mission programmes, subsidy-driven installation growth, and rural electrification initiative penetration across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA markets. IOT & PRECISION AGRICULTURE INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in cloud-connected farm platforms, predictive maintenance adoption, remote monitoring capability, and precision irrigation optimization across commercial and smallholder farm operations.

– helps you uncover growth in cloud-connected farm platforms, predictive maintenance adoption, remote monitoring capability, and precision irrigation optimization across commercial and smallholder farm operations. CLIMATE ADAPTATION & DROUGHT RESILIENCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in drought-driven adoption trends, water scarcity response programmes, and climate adaptation-linked solar pump procurement across vulnerable agricultural regions globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in drought-driven adoption trends, water scarcity response programmes, and climate adaptation-linked solar pump procurement across vulnerable agricultural regions globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SOLAR PUMPS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth, IoT integration capabilities, regional distribution networks, and government partnership development globally.

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